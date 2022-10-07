Renault Koleos review: The French SUV that Australians love

If you're looking for a stylish and comfortable SUV that's perfect for cruising around town or taking on weekend getaways, the Renault Koleos is worth considering. Picture by Liubomyr Vovchak on Unsplash

This article is in partnership with CarExpert.



If you're looking for a stylish and comfortable SUV that's perfect for cruising around town or taking on weekend getaways, the Renault Koleos is worth considering.



This French-made SUV has won over Australians with its combination of performance and luxury, and it's no wonder why it's one of the most popular choices in its class. In this review, we'll take a closer look at what makes the Koleos so special and see why it's such a hit Down Under.

The performance and features of the Renault Koleos

The Renault Koleos is a Japanese-engineered SUV manufactured in Korea and sold by a French company. It was introduced in 2007, and since then, it has been available in a variety of markets around the world.



The Koleos is based on the Nissan X-Trail platform and shares many mechanical components with its Japanese counterpart. However, there are some key differences between the two vehicles. For instance, the Koleos has a longer wheelbase and a wider track than the X-Trail. As a result, it offers a more spacious interior and a smoother ride.

Furthermore, the Koleos engines are petrol-powered. It also comes standard with features like alloy wheels and automatic headlights. Overall, the Renault Koleos is a well-rounded SUV with plenty of features and amenities for its passengers.

What to consider when buying a Renault Koleos

You may be considering a Renault Koleos as your next car purchase. If so, here are important factors to remember during the buying process.

Type of variants

Four Renault Koleos variants are available in Australia: the Life, the Zen, the Intens 4x2, and the Intens 4x4. You should consider each one's different features to decide which is the best fit for you.

Dealer location

The Renault Koleos is a French car, so make sure to buy it from a reputable dealer who can offer you good customer service and support. You can find a list of authorised dealers on the Renault Australia website.

Price range

Prices for the Renault Koleos in Australia start at $35,000 and can go up to $47,500. Choose a trim level and features that fit your budget. Remember, the pricier variants come with more luxurious features.

Fuel efficiency

The fuel efficiency of the Renault Koleos ranges from 8.0 to 11.0 litres per 100 kilometers, depending on the variant you choose. Consider your driving habits when deciding which model is right for you.

Test drive

Once you've narrowed down your choices, take the Renault Koleos for a test drive. It will give you a good idea of how the car feels and handles on the road.

These are just a few things to remember when buying a Renault Koleos. With these considerations in mind, you're sure to find the perfect car for you.

The safety rating of the Renault Koleos

The Australian government's safety rating system, ANCAP, has given Renault Koleos a five-star rating. It means that this kind of car is one of the safest on the market. The Koleos comes standard with features like six airbags, ABS brakes, and stability control. These safety features are sure to give you peace of mind when driving.

How the Renault Koleos stacks up against the competition

Many car companies are now offering large SUVs in their range. So, how does Renault Koleos stack up against its competition?

The first thing you notice about the Koleos is its size. It's a big car, and it looks like it. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. The extra size means there's plenty of space inside for passengers and their luggage.

It seems to be a luxurious car, but it's quite affordable for its class-many awe and whistles in the interior, from heated seats to an excellent sound system.

The outside has a look of ruggedness and strength. It's an SUV that can handle off-road conditions, but it's also stylish enough to turn heads when driving around town.

Few things to watch out for

Even though the Renault Koleos is a great car, there are a few things you should watch out for.

First, the steering can be a little lifeless. You may find yourself having to make more corrections than you would in other cars. However, if you're an experienced driver, this shouldn't be a problem.

Second, the infotainment system can be a little clunky. It's not the worst infotainment system out there, but it's not the best either. But, if you prefer to use your phone for navigation and music, you won't have any problems.

Finally, some of the active safety and driver assistance features found in other cars are absent in the Renault Koleos. However, this shouldn't be a deal breaker as the vehicle is still safe to drive.

Conclusion

The Renault Koleos is a popular SUV in Australia, and for a good reason. It has great features and a high safety rating and stacks well against the competition. There are a few things to watch out for when buying a Renault Koleos, but overall it's a great car that Aussies love.