The NSW SES has issued a 'stay informed' advice warning to people in the Peak Hill and Dandaloo areas following predicted widespread minor flooding on the Bogan River.
They have advised people should stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by the SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
Here's what the SES is expecting.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises moderate rainfall is forecast for the remainder of this week which, the alert says, may cause renewed minor flooding at Peak Hill and Dandaloo.
Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of the week through to Sunday which the SES said is likely to cause renewed minor flooding at Peak Hill and Dandaloo from today.
"Rainfall across the lower parts of the catchment may also cause renewed river rises, and further warning updates will be issued as required," the alert said.
The SES has also said that based on predictions from the BoM, Peak Hill and Dandaloo may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
The Bogan River at Peak Hill is likely to reach the minor flood level (2.5m) during Thursday. Further rises likely.
Impacts from the floodwater at Peak Hill may include:
The Bogan River at Dandaloo is likely to reach the minor flood level (4.1m) during Thursday. Further rises are likely.
Impacts from the floodwater at Dandaloo may include:
If you have a home and/or business emergency plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures, and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services. Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.
If you are likely to be isolated due to flooding, stock up on essential items now. Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground. The safest option is to evacuate as early as possible to avoid additional hazards. Do not wait until the last minute.
Road closure information is available at - www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/works-services/roads-footpaths/road-closures/ or www.livetraffic.com.au.
Road closure information for Dandaloo is available at www.narromine.nsw.gov.au/residents/road-conditions.
Contact your Local Land Services Office for rural animal and livestock assistance at www.lls.nsw.gov.au or call 1300 795 299.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
