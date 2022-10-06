Parkes Champion-Post

'Stay informed' advice issued to Peak Hill and Dandaloo ahead of possible rise to Bogan River

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:17am, first published 4:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 'stay informed' advice warning has been issued to people in the Peak Hill and Dandaloo areas ahead of predicted minor flooding on the Bogan River. File picture

The NSW SES has issued a 'stay informed' advice warning to people in the Peak Hill and Dandaloo areas following predicted widespread minor flooding on the Bogan River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.