Over 500 speeding tickets were issued and 31 drivers blew over the limit during a long weekend crackdown across the Western Region, but Central West Police say by and large the behaviour of drivers was pretty good.
The Western Region incorporates seven police districts in what is the largest region across NSW.
Across the region throughout the double demerit period, there were 574 speeding infringement notices issued and almost 13,000 breath tests conducted, with 31 people returning a positive PCA test.
One of those speeding infringements occurred on the Great Western Highway when a man driving a Suzuki sedan was detected driving 115 kilometres-per-hour in a 60 zone at Blaxland.
Police stopped the vehicle and issued the driver with an infringement notice for exceed speed over 45km/h, coupled with a six-month license suspension notice.
The 34-year-old man then spat on the pieces of paper the fines were on before tossing them out of the car window. NSW Police say that aggressive behaviour continued, and the man was then hit with another penalty notice for offensive language.
Meanwhile at Lake Cargelligo on Monday, Parkes Highway Patrol stopped a motorcycle on Lachlan Valley Way after it was clocked travelling at 170km/h. The speed limit on the Lachlan Valley Way is 110km/h.
The motorbike rider provided police with a learners permit, which had been disqualified. Further checks revealed the motorcycle registration had expired. The man was issued a court attendance notice for the offences.
Do not drive through flood waters and always obey road closure signs when you see them, they are there for your own protection.- Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King
Across the district, there were 15 major crashes, which included a fatal accident on the Mitchell Highway, near Geurie.
Across the state, there were eight fatalities on the long weekend and six of those were on regional roads, which has left the state's top highway patrol officer frustrated.
"Police in the Central West District worked hard over the long weekend, completing numerous RBT and RDT tests," Inspector Harvey said.
"Police are happy with the behaviour of motorists over the long weekend and with no major traffic incident occurring."
Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, said although the operation is over, families continue to travel around the state with school holidays and are urged to plan their trips.
"Just because the operation has concluded, doesn't mean the messaging is any different. We still need people to obey the road rules and take necessary breaks to keep themselves and the rest of the community safe," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
"There is expected to be more inclement weather this week, so please heed the warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and NSW State Emergency Service, and drive to the conditions.
"Do not drive through flood waters and always obey road closure signs when you see them, they are there for your own protection. We have seen too many incidents recently involving people ignoring warning signs, resulting in a tragic outcome."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.