First official screening of Youth Driver Education Program on Tuesday

By Newsroom
October 5 2022 - 5:00am
Constable Emma Montgomery, Kaitlyn Stevenson, Constable Cooper Crouch-McKinnon and Sam Hargraves during the filming of the crash scenario. Picture supplied

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils will be hosting an official screening of the NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program video on Tuesday, October 11.

