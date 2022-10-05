Championship matches
The second semi-final of Minor Singles was played last Tuesday between Gary McPhee and Greg Townsend. The scores were tight over the first 7 ends, only 2 shots the difference in favour of Gary. Playing good draw bowls enabled Gary to maintain, and steadily increase the margin over Greg, to eventually win the match 25 shots to 13. Gary will now play Mick Simpson in the minor singles final.
A high standard semi-final of Major Singles between Mick Simpson and Mick Went was played on Saturday in front of a large group of supporters. The defending champion Mick Went dominated early, leading 8 shots to 2. However, the very determined Mick Simpson gradually reduced the margin and briefly took the lead, 14 shots to 13.
As the thunder and light rain added to the tension on the green, the defending title holder Mick Went outclassed Mick Simpson in the end, winning 25 shots to 16. Mick Went plays Peter McPhee in the Final, while Mick Simpson has a great opportunity to advance to the Major ranks as he plays Gary McPhee in final of the Minor Singles.
Social bowls
Thursday
Unusually sunny hot weather last Thursday surprised, and over-heated many of the cardigan wearers, as 22 social bowlers played a game of triples and 4 games of social pairs.
The 'Karma Chameleon boy' George Bradley bowled like a Bowler possessed as he and his opposite lead, the 'Thrilla' Col Miller, went head to head, leading for Marty Tighe and Ian 'hates a chat!' Simpson respectively, as they both played terrific lead bowls. Simmo and Col took the lead on the 14 end and hung on to win 19 shots to 18.
John Carr led for 'Mr Consistent' Rob Irving against Mal Porter and Col Hayward, and proved to be too strong for team Hayward, winning 24 shots to 10.
Ron Hornery and John Ward battled hard against Ray Jones and John Wright in a game over 20 ends in which the difference between the teams was never more than 2 shots. The 'Farmers United' team stood up over the last 5 ends, managing a win by 22 shots to 14.
The game of the day saw the John 'white marlin' Corcoran, Al Affleck and Rob Tinker eventually win by 1 shot over Chris Harrison, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie. Team Tink had a good lead 16 shots to 8 after 11 ends and might have been thinking the game was in the bag. The new Life Member Mudie bought his team back from a potential blow out, to be equal on 20 shots all on the penultimate end, just losing by 1 shot on the last end.
Paul Kirwan and Mike Valentine lost to Col Woods and Gary McPhee in a game in which the final score of 26 shots to 13 wasn't really an accurate reflection of the standard of the game. Col Woods played consistent lead bowls and had a good tussle with Mike Valentine, and the 2 skips loved bowling into tight heads in what was a good game to watch.
Saturday
The thunder and consistent drizzle meant none of the 5 social games went the full distance, as most bowlers were keen to avoid getting too wet, plus there was a good game of Major Singles to watch!
Joanne Simpson and Ian Simpson battled hard over 18 ends against a resurgent Brenda Davies and John Ward, with the scores locked at 10 apiece after 11 ends. Wardy and Brenda won 6 of the next 8 ends to win the shortened game by 2 shots.
In the triples game Warwick Parker skipped very well for Mike Valentine and the in-form Bob Freeman, and were ahead all game against mighty Mal Porter, Col Woods and Marty Tighe, leading by 5 shots on the 12th end. Mal and the in-form Col managed to get close to the jack over the next 6 ends, as the rain shortened game finished on 11 shots each.
Ray Jones and Col Mudie were never in the lead in their pairs game against Col Miller and Col Hayward. Jones and Mudie did manage to get a 5 on the 14th end, but then were dismayed by conceding a 5 on the next end to the pair of 'Cols', who went on to win 16 shots to 12 over 18 ends.
The durable John Carr and Joe Davies always had the measure of Jim Blake and Guy Ellery in a rain shortened game of 16 ends, winning by 18 shots to 11.
A very short game of social pairs was played over just 11 ends between Chris Harrison and Rob Irving against Arthur Corbett and John Wright. The game didn't excite the crowd, and each Bowler was pleased to finish early and enjoy a beverage.
See you on the greens!
On Wednesday, September 28 we had social bowls. Winners were Pat Cooney, Jan Griffith and Ray Griffith winning 15+12. Runners-up were Helen Clark and Tony Latter winning 15+4. Marble 11 came out and the Margins were 4, 10 & 12. Next week's jackpot is $40.
On Saturday, October 1 we had social bowls with the Travelling Bowlers from Moree. Winners were George Greenhalgh and Chris Dunn winning 20+30. Runners Up were Helen Clark and Paul Lewin winning 20+18. Third Place was Curly (Moree) and Graham Turner winning 18+21. Fourth place was Alex (Moree) and Gene Rapp winning 17+13.
On Sunday, October 2 we had a social game against the Moree Travelling Bowlers with Parkes proving too strong winning 57+40 to 94+100. Thanks to the great blokes from Moree for supporting our club and we hope we you enjoyed your stay as much as we enjoyed having you here.
Championships
Only one game of Major Singles with Dave Johnson proving too strong for Terry Clothier in a cracking game that was close all the way and in the Round Robin Pairs Brian Townsend and Tom Furey defeated Paul Townsend and Kev Hynds in an extra end.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, October 8 at 1pm. Everyone is welcome, names in 30 minutes prior to start times please.
In the club on Friday, October 7 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($500), joker draw ($1300) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals and Dippin' Dots ice creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
October has arrived, named "octo" as it was the eighth month of the roman calendar.
Can you think of a sport that doesn't use numbers in some way? . . . to score, measure, purchase, schedule?
Bowls does: The aim being to bowl closest to the jack to earn the greatest number of points.
On Tuesday 20 ladies were dressed to the nines, in uniform, but accessorised with hats, pink socks & matching cloths, ready to give their two cents worth!
Ground Control once again went the whole nine yards in preparing a perfect green. Thanks gents.
Two matches of Club Minor Singles were scheduled.
On Rink 3, Lorraine Baker put paid to the hopes of Kay Craft, scoring on the majority of ends. Great game, ladies.
Rink 4 hosted a much closer match between Heather Harvey and Maria Willcockson. As the score see-sawed, the girls gave it their all. Heather was on cloud nine after 25 ends, winning 25 - 22.
Congratulations to the victors and well done to all four ladies!
Ten out of 10 for the scorers, Marja and Rhona, and to umpire, Liz.
The final of the Minor Singles between Heather and Lorraine will be played on October 18. All the best!
Social matches saw Vi West/Chris Curteis/Elaine Miller enjoy 15 minutes of fame with their narrow win over Julie Green/Merilyn Rodgers/Rose Mitchell on Rink 2.
High fives all round for Lea Orr/Frances Charlton (who thought two heads were definitely better than one!) Gwenda Carty/Brenda Davies with a sound victory over Carol Reed/Maureen Baillie/Maureen Miller.
Pocket money was claimed by Heather and Marja (card draw), and Merilyn, Rhona and Brenda (100's club) while lucky Carol won the lucky door.
Next week, all our good luck wishes go to our Grade 3 Pennants team as they contest the Regional Play-offs in Mudgee! Have a brilliant couple of days, girls!
Anyone may enter the District Singles to be played on 8/9 November. Check the board for details.
The next "spring theme" Trading Table is on October 18. Mufti spring-colours dress (for those not involved with Minor Singles match) and birthday pavlovas!
Congrats and thank you to all who purchased Liptember products. $104 has been raised for Lifeline and Women's Mental Health.
Thinking ahead to Melbourne Cup Day, November 1, join us for mixed bowls and luncheon, as well as all the fun of the cup! A definite diary date!
To play social bowls next Tuesday, October 11, call the club on 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am. Play at 10am, all welcome.
Social and mats: Laurie Keane.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.