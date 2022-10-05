The game of the day saw the John 'white marlin' Corcoran, Al Affleck and Rob Tinker eventually win by 1 shot over Chris Harrison, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie. Team Tink had a good lead 16 shots to 8 after 11 ends and might have been thinking the game was in the bag. The new Life Member Mudie bought his team back from a potential blow out, to be equal on 20 shots all on the penultimate end, just losing by 1 shot on the last end.