A man who blew more than double the legal limit, realised it was a significant error to choose to drive, a court has heard.
John Michael Harris of Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo appeared in Parkes Local Court on September 8 via audio visual link, pleading guilty to drive with middle range PCA and breaching a community corrections order.
Solicitor Uzma Sherieff said her 28-year-old client had two options that night in May - leave the car in a secure location or drive.
"And he chose to drive," she said.
"He realises that was a significant error and regrets that action. He admits it was a mistake that shouldn't have occurred.
"He's had no driving matters since 2018.
"I will submit Mr Harris has good rehabilitation prospects, he's very willing to attend alcohol counselling."
Magistrate Brett Thomas convicted and fined Harris $600, disqualified him from driving for six months and handed down a 12 month mandatory interlock order for his vehicle.
Harris was given a 12 month community corrections order with supervision for his breach of a previous CCO.
"So the 12 months on that bond starts again," Magistrate Thomas told him.
According to police documents tendered in court, officers were conducting patrols of Fernleigh Road in Ashmont about 1.15am on May 2 this year when they stopped Harris for a random breath test.
At the time, he had two passengers in his car.
Harris returned a positive reading and was arrested and conveyed to Wagga Wagga Police Station for a breath analysis, which showed he had 0.132g of alcohol in his system.
Harris told police he had consumed about four to five Jim Beam cans between 10pm the night before and 12.40am but hadn't eaten any food.
