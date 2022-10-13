A Condobolin man has been jailed after breaking into a hardware store, ransacking its front counter and leaving the area by trespassing through a primary school.
Keegan Calliss of Mooney Street, who appeared by audio visual link, pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on September 8 to break, enter and steal, damaging property and unlawful entry on inclosed lands.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court his 29-year-old client entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity and that life had been difficult for Calliss.
"He was in a bit of turmoil at that point (when the offences occurred) - he was at the end of a relationship and was taking drugs that he shouldn't have been, all of [this happened] over a six-week period," Mr Tedeschi said.
"Six years of his 11 years of adult life has been in custody.
"He wants to ultimately enter into the strictest rehabilitation program."
Magistrate Brett Thomas said he would take into account "all of those factors" before imprisoning Calliss with an aggregated sentence of 12 months and a non parole period of nine months.
He was convicted but with no further penalty for the unlawful entry charge.
According to documents tendered in court, Calliss had broken into Mitre 10 in Condobolin between the hours of 6pm on February 21 this year and 7.45am on February 22.
He smashed a glass window panel on the front door with a set of bolt cutters to gain entry, before ransacking the front counter area.
Calliss was reported to have stolen the cash register, two generators, an oxykit, set of car keys, screw driver, and chocolates and its attached cash box containing about $80, before leaving the store.
He left the bolt cutters next to the front door of the business and carried the remainder of the property across the road to a primary school.
He smashed a padlock on the front gate to the carpark, damaging the lock and gate, and entered the school's rear oval.
Police said the cash register and another set of bolt cutters were left on the oval before Calliss damaged another padlock and gate at the rear corner of the grounds to exit.
Police received phone calls about the break and enter, theft, damaged locks and property left behind from Mitre 10 and the school about 7.45am on February 22.
Officers seized both sets of bolt cutters and the cash register for forensic examination, a small swatch of black fabric in the cash register returned a DNA match to Calliss.
Officers attached to the Central West Proactive Team in Orange visited Calliss, who was in custody, on July 20 and interviewed him.
Calliss made "full and frank" admissions to the offences, including the thefts and using bolt cutters to enter the premises, saying he "acted alone".
