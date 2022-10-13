Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Condobolin man jailed for break and enter, and theft at a hardware store

By Court Reporter
October 13 2022 - 3:58am
A 29-year-old Condobolin man has been jailed for a break and enter, and theft at Mitre 10 in Condobolin. File picture

A Condobolin man has been jailed after breaking into a hardware store, ransacking its front counter and leaving the area by trespassing through a primary school.

