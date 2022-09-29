A man seen driving on the wrong side of the road in Orange blew more-than-double the legal alcohol limit when breath tested.
Ricky Leigh Read, from Peak Hill, was behind the wheel of his Toyota ute in the early hours of August 23 when he wandered across the centre line turning from March Street onto Woodward Street.
Officers reported the 28-year-old appeared "well affected" by alcohol and a breath test returned a reading of 0.144. The threshold for high-range drink driving in Australia is 0.15.
"Another drink and he'd have been up the ladder [to a high-range offence]," magistrate David Day said during sentencing.
The driver told officers at the time: "I have been drinking at the Royal Hotel since about 10pm and I didn't have dinner ... I've had about four heavies."
Read works full-time and fosters three children. An early guilty plea and clean driving record were taken into account during sentencing.
He was convicted of mid-range drink-driving, suspended from driving for three months, given a six month CCO, and required to install a breathalyser to his own vehicle for 12 months.
"Do not drive," Magistrate Day said.
