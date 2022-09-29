Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Que Club happy to be gathering again as life feels almost normal

By Pam Nankivell
Updated September 29 2022 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Que Club vice president Ann-Marie Wynter (right) installed three new members Janene Dwyer, Heather Harvey and Joanne Burke at their last meeting. Picture supplied

A joyful, happy meeting of Que ladies this month signalled the return of near normality to our community, though we are all well aware of the need to continue hand washing, reasonable distancing and testing for Covid at the slightest symptom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.