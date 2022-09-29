A joyful, happy meeting of Que ladies this month signalled the return of near normality to our community, though we are all well aware of the need to continue hand washing, reasonable distancing and testing for Covid at the slightest symptom.
But what a night!
First our vice president Ann-Marie Wynter installed three new members: Janene Dwyer, Heather Harvey and Joanne Burke. These three ladies had already helped us when we catered for the recent races so we know they are going to be marvellous members.
We got down to business quickly, with arrangements for the Parkes Open Gardens and Galleries being well in hand. For starters on October 9 there will be 4 beautiful gardens with open galleries and art displays as well as a variety of stalls. Last year we had to cancel the Open Gardens because of Covid but this year it will be a real humdinger.
We also had a wonderful, unexpected visitor. Parkes Olympian, "Mariah Williams", swept into the room, demonstrating her hockey stick skills. She said how greatly she had enjoyed the recent Commonwealth Games, that she had prepared a quiz on the games for us and had brought back prizes for the winners in her luggage, so of course we quickly got stuck into it.
Just in passing, some of us noticed the extraordinary resemblance of Mariah to our social director, Wendy Neville (pictured left), but as they are both from Parkes they might, perhaps, be related.
When the results of the quiz were announced, we were all absolutely delighted with the wonderful prizes Mariah had purchased for us in London, ranging from a box of Twining's Tea bags for the winners down to the booby prize of a jar of wholesome English mustard.
Mariah was not the only hockey star to be applauded on the night, we had a special acknowledgment of our own member, Fran Dixon, who is now in Cairns playing in the NSW Blues Over 65 masters hockey team and we wished Fran and her team the best of luck in these Australian championships.
We will have another guest speaker at our October meeting. Fiona Sanderson, deputy principal of Trundle Central School, will be coming to tell members about the benefits the Trundle students are receiving from the sound systems we have supplied to them.
One of the most important things that Que does is to help the hearing and speech impaired. We have already supplied many sound systems to Parkes classrooms - an ongoing project which is welcomed by students and teachers alike - and now Trundle has two of them.
Que continues to welcome new members and their new ideas. Que does great work in the community but always with great fellowship and fun. Want to know more? You can see us on Facebook or ring me on 0407 894 498.
