Saturday was the Whites Electrical 18 Hole Medley Stableford - thanks to Whites for their continued support.
There were 80 players out on the course with 11 visitors from Wentworth golf club in Orange.
The winner on the day was Trevor Chatman who has been thereabouts over the last few weeks.
Trevor is sneaky long so the damp course conditions haven't troubled him too much.
Trevor took the day after a countback with Graham Cooke the runner-up and Phil Standen, still bathing in the Epiroc victory, also on 38 points.
Kaye Jones trailed the men in with her well compiled 37 points.
For the men it was the first time in recent memory for a player not to break 80 with the best score in an 82 recorded by 3 players, and then only 15 players recording a score in the 80's.
The ladies also had their Gold Medal round and their Putter of Putters round.
Kaye Jones picked up the Jarrod Kemp sponsored Gold Medal with her round. Kaye also picked up the Putter of Putters with 30 putts.
The Captain versus the President trophy was resurrected by Captain Cath after a long break and it was almost the best idea she has had for a long time when her team was held to a tie by Captain David's team. Great concept with the money raised to be used for members later in the year.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Ron Hetherington at 341cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by John Pearce 105cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Mick Dellaca at 378cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Craig Matthews at 636cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Wal Hennessy 0cm - hole in one, the Westlime 15th by Wayne Parker at 453cm and the Central West Glass 18th Rod Kiley at 105cm.
The lucrative 6th hole was won by Mick Dellaca at 378cm this week.
Wal Hennessy claimed the bragging rights with his Wenty team mates with a great hole in one on the 11th.
For the ladies Frankie Cock won the B grade 4th, Kaye Jones won the 6th and Sue Holman claimed the C grade 11th.
Ball winners were - Phil Standen 38, Kaye Jones 37, Leone Stevenson, John Dwyer 36, Wayne Parker, Robert Rea 34.
This weekend for the men is the Telescope Tyres Hankook Masters October Monthly Medal with the day sponsor by AA Blatch Automotive, with many thanks to the Blatch family for their continued support.
For the Ladies it is a 2 person Ambrose sponsored by Kath Jeffress.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.