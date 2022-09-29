Parkes Champion-Post

Trevor Chatman wins Parkes Golf Club's 18 Hole Medley Stableford

By Peter Bristol
September 29 2022 - 5:37am
Parkes golfer Trevor Chatman, off the back of winning the Long Drive competition in B Grade during the Parkes Open Golf Tournament's prelude event a week earlier, won the 18 Hole Medley Stableford on Saturday. Picture by Christine Little

Saturday was the Whites Electrical 18 Hole Medley Stableford - thanks to Whites for their continued support.

