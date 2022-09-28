Parkes Day VIEW Club celebrates 53rd birthday at September luncheon

The Parkes Day VIEW Club was filled with many, many happy noises as we celebrated our birthday - 53rd - at the Parkes Leagues Club on September 6.
We not only had some wonderfully decorated tables (with temptations like chocolates), but a great birthday cake made by one of our members. Thank you Adrienne Bradley.
The yummy cake was cut by three of our members who were also celebrating birthdays during the month of September - Margaret Newham, Clare Dunne and Pat Montgomery.
It was wonderful, too, that someone put together birthday bags for each one of us to have of some favourite treats, including home-made rocky road to munch on.
Also, several of us dressed up in "international" costumes, including an American Indian.
Of course, many photos were taken of these ladies. Have a look.
Everyone has gone through so many serious happenings with the pandemic; it was such a great gathering, with not only chocolates and treats, but fun and laughter.
All of us are supportive and caring about VIEW Club, and helping out in any activity that can raise awareness of the work of the charity The Smith Family.
This party also raised funds for our Learning for Life children that we sponsor as part of The Smith Family.
Interested in helping children that have very little in life? Join us for a meeting.
Contact our secretary Wendy on 0497 017 459 for the October 4 luncheon meeting by Friday, September 30.
