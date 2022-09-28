Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Day VIEW Club celebrates 53rd birthday at September luncheon

By Sue McLennan, Publicity Officer
Updated September 28 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:18am
The Parkes Day VIEW Club was filled with many, many happy noises as we celebrated our birthday - 53rd - at the Parkes Leagues Club on September 6.

