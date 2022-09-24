Parkes Champion-Post

Five-year-old boy dead at Tullamore after family car swept up in flood water in Central West NSW

Updated September 24 2022 - 11:11am, first published 8:20am
The town of Tullamore has been devastated by the tragic death of a five-year-old boy after his family car was swept up in floodwater on Friday night. File picture.

A family's day trip to the zoo in Dubbo has turned to tragedy after the car they were driving in was swept up in floodwaters on Friday night, resulting in the death of a five-year-old boy.

