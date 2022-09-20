Parkes Champion-Post

Bowls | Parkes Bowling Club's winning streak continues with district triples champions

By Contributed
Updated September 20 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 11:00pm
Parkes Bowling and Sports Club District Triples champions Liz Byrne, Jan McPhee and Marja Iffland. Picture supplied

Women's bowls

We have yet more District Champions!

