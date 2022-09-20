We have yet more District Champions!
Congratulations go to Liz Byrne, Marja Iffland and Jan McPhee - our new District Triples Champs! The girls had a close final versus Orange Ex-Services, winning 24 - 17.
Tuesday saw 18 socially-minded gals out on the perfect green. Thanks, ground control!
On Rink 5, we witnessed a see-sawing tussle up to the 11 th end, between Kate Keogh/Lynn Ryan/Brenda Davies and Gwenda Carty/Lorraine Baker/Rhona Went. At the next end, Team Davies made it to 9 points, but there they stayed, stuck like a ute in the creek, they weren't going anywhere! Team Went took advantage and won by 10.
The handicappers were close to the mark when teaming up Rosemary Mitchell/Maria Willcockson/Heather Harvey against Valmai Westcott/Carol Reed/Lea Orr on Rink 3. I'd personally like a re-match of this one, but let's split up Carol and Maria! Team Harvey were pleased with their win, the difference being a couple of high-scoring ends.
Despite struggling for points, Chris Curteis/Maureen Baillie/Elaine Miller were obviously enjoying their game versus Kay Craft/Frances Charlton/Marja Iffland on Rink 4. Team Iffland said there were no "if's" about it, steaming away to a 13-point win.
The 100's club made millionaires out of Brenda, Valmai and Betsy. Keep some for the cruise, BJ!
Dates for the diary:
Minor Singles nominations will be open for one more week.
District Mixed Pairs nominations are also open, on ladies room board. This is purely a district competition, held at our club on October 8/9.
Don't forget $5 to purchase a Liptember product, all proceeds to Womens Mental Health.
AGM of our club - Sunday, September 25 at 11am. Be there so your vote counts.
Membership fees are due - Pensioners $105. Full $125.
To play social bowls on Tuesday, September 27, please call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30. All interested ladies welcome.
Social: Marja Iffland
Championship matches
The 2nd semi-final of minor pairs was played on Wednesday with Ricky Frame leading for Chris Harrison playing Joanne and Mick Simpson.
Ricky and Chris bowled very well and were in control after the 10th end leading by 6 shots, eventually winning 18 shots to 14, despite a spirited fightback from the Jo and Mick.
Ricky and Chris will now play Gary McPhee and Marty Tighe in the minor pairs final.
Social bowls
Social bowls was played on Wednesday last week to avoid the deluge forecasted for Thursday. Twenty six social bowlers responded to the change of day and enjoyed one triples game and four pairs games in cool breezy conditions.
Tony Riordan, Kevin Boneham and Col Miller enjoyed a good triples game over 25 ends against major Irving, Bob Freeman and Darryl McKellar, with the team Miller winning 30 shots to 22.
The pairs match-up of Ian Simpson and Gary McPhee playing against Mike Valentine and Joe Davies was a game that saw 'smoky Joe' displaying his draw bowls skills early, as he and Mike held a good lead over 'call me simmo' and Gary.
Consistency wasn't a big feature of team Davies after the 10th end, and they were eventually defeated, losing 14 shots to 19.
There was a very one-sided pairs game between Tom Furey and John Ward against Col Woods and Eddie McPhee in which team McPhee managed to reach double figures, albeit on the last end.
Ray Jones and the mercurial Arthur Corbett shot to a lead of 8 shots to nil lead after just 3 ends against John Carr and Col Hayward, whereupon they struggled to win another end and were soundly defeated by their younger opponents, with Carr and Hayward winning 26 shots to 13.
Ron Hornery and Col 'the master!' Mudie were up by 15 shots to 1 after just 7 ends against George Bradley and Rob Tinker, and they didn't ease up as they sauntered away to win comfortably by 24 shots to 11.
Saturday, September 17
Twelve bowlers braved the cool conditions for 3 games of social pairs.
Bob Freeman led for the in-form John Ward and accounted for big Jim Blake and Mike Keane, winning 16 shots to 13.
Ray Jones and Tony Riordan had a good game against John Carr and Col Mudie. Team Mudie led from the first end and ran out winners by 20 shots to 14.
Ron Hornery and Marty Tighe were in control of the game against George Bradley and Rob Irving, leading 11 shots to 8 after 10 ends.
The Villagers stepped up a gear as Ron and Marty dropped off in consistency, winning the next 5 ends and managed to hold onto their lead, winning 20 shots to 18.
See you on the greens!
On Wednesday, September 14 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Curteis and Paul Lewin winning 21+34. Runners-up were Peter White and Chris Dunn winning 17+11.
Third prize went to Alan Affleck and Peter Job winning 16+15.
Marble 11 came out and the Margins were 1, 2, 3, 11, 15 and 34, so Peter White, Chris Dunn, Mick Dunn and Jan Griffith all collected $22 each. Next week's jackpot starts at $26.
On Saturday, September 17 we had social bowls. Winners were Jan Griffith and Paul Lewin winning 15+8. Runners-up were Alan Affleck and Gene Rapp winning 13+6.
Club championships
In the Major Pairs Lea Tanks and Juicy Daley defeated Stevie Torrens and John Corcoran and in the Minor Pairs Junior Thorne and Jake Brown defeated Pauline Currey and Nev Kirwan.
Please get in and get some games played over the next few weeks or we will have to set some play-by dates.
Pennants
Congratulations to our Division 4 Team 1 on making it to the play-offs this coming weekend in Dubbo. We wish them all the best for the weekend.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, September 24 at 1pm. Names in 30 minutes prior to start times and everyone is welcome to come have a roll and a laugh.
Up coming events
Nominations are closing this week for the Zone Pairs, Zone Triples and the State Mixed Pairs. Please get your names in asap or let me know if I can help.
The flyer is out for our annual Champagne Triples on November 12-13, only the first 28 teams will be accepted so get your names in asap. Shepparton Bowls Shop will be attending with a pop up shop over the weekend.
In the club on Friday, September 23 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($400), joker draw ($1200) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving their meals and Dippin' Dots ice creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.