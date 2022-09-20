On Rink 5, we witnessed a see-sawing tussle up to the 11 th end, between Kate Keogh/Lynn Ryan/Brenda Davies and Gwenda Carty/Lorraine Baker/Rhona Went. At the next end, Team Davies made it to 9 points, but there they stayed, stuck like a ute in the creek, they weren't going anywhere! Team Went took advantage and won by 10.