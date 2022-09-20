Organisers of Parkes Hockey's first family day were thrilled to see so many faces at the event held in Parkes on August 6.
"Huge thanks to our Premier League teams for hosting the event, helping out our junior members with their skill development, and providing some fun activities for the kids and the not-so-little kids too!" The club wrote on its Facebook page following the event.
"Along with the extra coaching, there was huge excitement around the hair braiding and face painting, along with lots of energy expended on the jumping castle."
There was coaching from the club's Premier League stars throughout the morning for junior hockey players, along with face painting, hair braiding, a jumping castle among other fun activities.
The event coincided with the men's and women's Premier League matches against Bathurst St Pats.
Organisers thanked all the extra hands who helped in the canteen who were "kept ridiculously busy all day".
"Lastly [thanks] to our awesome team of executive who worked alongside our Premier League teams to make this day happen, along with jumping in and helping out wherever they were needed," the club said.
With the success of the day, Parkes Hockey is looking forward to their next family day.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
