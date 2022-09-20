John Hutty from Dubbo is no stranger to the local car scene, having restored several cars over the years - vans, utes and sedans and all Holdens.
But this one's been on his mind for a long long time.
"I was 11, mum and dad had an HT sedan and one of dad's mates had an HT panel van," John said.
"It was blue, and I remember thinking it was the coolest thing I'd ever seen. I reckon ever since then I've dreamed of building one."
It was probably 16 years ago that John got the van.
It's a 1971 HG model and it had been sitting in a paddock in Gilgandra destined for the rubbish tip when John found it.
"I guess I've been sitting on it since then," John said.
"And after starting with just a bare shell, it was a 12 month rebuild to have it done by April last year.
"The body was all there but it was in bad shape.
"I'd collected a couple of utes as well for parts so I grafted the rear quarters onto the van, repaired the body and added some Monaro flutes to the front guards."
Obviously it was a long time ago but John tried to match the blue from his childhood memories and he's pretty happy with it.
Having done all the work himself in his shed at home, we think he's done a fantastic job and he was well rewarded with a couple of trophies at last year's Van Nationals in Parkes which ultimately was the inspiration for the build.
Originally a 186, the HG now has a tidy 253 V8 manual that John built up himself.
"I was looking for some Hustler mags but just couldn't find any so I painted up some Dragways to match and they fool most people," he laughed.
"I couldn't get centre caps either so if you look closely there's a set of caps off a golf cart there too."
John's loving driving the HG. It's not a commonly seen van these days and it's just a bit more unique than his Sandman vans.
He's a member of the Parkes-based Central West Car Club which is holding it's annual Charity Show and Shine again this year after a two-year absence due to COVID.
The car show is set down for Saturday, October 15 at Pioneer Oval in Parkes, so keep your eyes and ears out for more details.
There'll certainly be plenty to see and you might even see John's stunning HG van in the flesh.
