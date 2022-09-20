Parkes Champion-Post

Central West Car Club | John Hutty rescues 1971 HG panel van from the scrap heap

By Jeff McClurg
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:21am
This 1971 HG panel van had been sitting in a paddock in Gilgandra destined for the rubbish tip when John Hutty from Dubbo found it 16 years ago. Picture by John McClurg

John Hutty from Dubbo is no stranger to the local car scene, having restored several cars over the years - vans, utes and sedans and all Holdens.

