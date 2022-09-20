DIALYSIS FOR PARKES
In the last few weeks I have been heartened by discussions with Rachelle Ellem, the Health Services Manager of Lachlan Health, around the provision of appropriate dialysis services at Parkes Hospital.
Ms Ellem and I have had fruitful talks on the challenges facing Parkes Hospital, after I raised the matter of insufficient chairs for patients requiring treatment, often up to several times a week.
I have no doubt Ms Ellem is totally committed to working to achieve the best outcome for patients of the health service.
It is common knowledge that the provision of appropriate and timely dialysis treatment can be life-saving in many instances, with dialysis an essential treatment for a patient with advanced kidney failure.
To that end, I am continuing a forward thinking dialogue with Ms Ellem in the hope of obtaining sufficient funding for additional chairs at Parkes Hospital.
While Forbes Hospital has been presented as an alternative, the stark reality is that those chairs for dialysis treatment are always fully occupied and booked out ahead of time with the only alternative for Parkes residents to make the 200 plus kilometre round trip to Orange.
This is occurring at a time when fuel costs are expected to rise again - making this an expensive exercise for patients and their families.
As Parkes residents will know, I have fought hard to bring the issue of the lack of adequate maternity services at Parkes Hospital to the fore over the last three years.
I want to reassure the people of Parkes that my ongoing concerns over the lack of equity in regard to health services in this electorate has been validated by the scathing report from the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into failings in the health services in this and other regions in rural NSW. I will continue to lobby government for real and meaningful change off the back of this report.
COST OF LIVING PRESSURE
I am calling on the government to immediately take steps to introduce measures to curb the rising cost of living pressures.
When we choose to live in the country we already know that comes at a cost, however the extra fuel costs at a time when prices have reached an all time high is causing plenty of pain at the bowser, especially when you consider that from September 28 the government will remove its fuel subsidy adding around $15 to a tank of fuel.
Here in this electorate we are part of a colder climate with winter weather still hanging on. My concerns for government intervention to ease cost of living pressures is also the result of hearing from some of my constituents they can't afford to turn their heating on.
Something has to change, which is why I am calling on the government now to implement strategies to bring down the cost of food, fuel and housing.
