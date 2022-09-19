Spring is finally here and the Parkes Que Club is thrilled to be able to host its open gardens again after the past two years of cancellations. As a part of the inaugural Parkes Spring Fling Festival, we have a fabulous day-out lined up.
Our theme is 'Open Gardens 'n' Galleries' which of course means that our very generous local artists are opening their private studios and our very generous garden owners are opening their gardens to share with the public.
Lots of stalls, a raffle, displays of artwork at the Parkes Racecourse and in gardens, and music over lunch also feature in what promises to be a great day out.
Sunday, October 9 from 9.30am, is the date to mark on your calendars. We look forward to the usual community support which we have appreciated over many years at open garden events.
As usual, our amazing QUE cooks will be catering for morning tea and lunch, all at the racecourse. Keeping in mind the rising costs of living for families, we are staying with our entry fee of $15, morning tea $5 and lunch $15. There is no entry fee for children under 16 years of age.
Entry tickets can be purchased from the Parkes Visitors Centre (cash only), Regional Business Supplies at 137 Clarinda Street from September 26 (cash only), Parkes Racecourse (cash/card) on the day and online at Humanitix.com.au from September 26.
The money we raise is for our local communities supporting women, children, the deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired. Our members create personal hygiene bags for several police stations in the Lachlan Area Command for domestic violence victims (women and children).
Books for new-born babies; backpacks (packed with essentials) for all primary schools and the Women's Refuge; assessment of hearing/speech at PECC; sound-field systems for schools throughout our shire - these are just some of the ways we support our community.
Updates will be on our two Facebook pages: Parkes Que Club Inc and Parkes Open Gardens.
People can contact us via email at parkesqueclub@gmail.com.
