Parkes Que Club open gardens will be held during the inaugural Parkes Spring Fling Festival

By Lynn Rogers
September 19 2022 - 9:00pm
The Parkes Que Club's open gardens will this year be held during the inaugural Parkes Spring Fling Festival on Sunday, October 9. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Spring is finally here and the Parkes Que Club is thrilled to be able to host its open gardens again after the past two years of cancellations. As a part of the inaugural Parkes Spring Fling Festival, we have a fabulous day-out lined up.

