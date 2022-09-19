With two different public holidays taking place over the next fortnight, motorists are being reminded about double demerits.
Double demerits will be in place for the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, beginning 12am on Wednesday, September 21 to 11.59pm on Sunday, September 25.
This means double demerit points will apply for five days, and drivers are being asked to take note that two of those days are school days and double demerits will apply to all relevant school zone offences committed on those days.
The usual October long weekend will see police out targeting speed, seatbelts, illegal mobile phone use and motorcyclists not wearing helmets.
Double demerit points will be in force for those four days commencing on Friday, September 30 and ending on Monday, October 3 inclusive.
Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Martin Ling said there will be more police on the road which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing.
"Police enforcement figures show that double demerit points do deter motorists from speeding and not wearing their seatbelt or helmet when roads are at their busiest," he said.
"Thankfully at this point in the year, crashes in our area are down compared to last year but this is not the time to be complacent.
"Please slow down in bad weather and on roads that are in need of repair, wear your seatbelt, don't use your mobile phone, wear a helmet on a motorcycle and don't drink or drug drive."
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging all road users to stay safe this October long weekend.
"Since March 1, 2020 Mobile Phone Detection Cameras, including fixed and transportable cameras, have been targeting drivers illegally using a mobile phone across NSW anywhere, anytime," she said.
The system operates day and night and in all weather conditions, using high-definition cameras to capture images of the front-row cabin space of all vehicles to detect illegal mobile phone use.
These cameras will be operational across the state this long weekend and drivers caught illegally using their phones during the double demerit period will be hit with a $362 fine - $481 in a school zone - and 10 demerits.
"Research shows that being distracted when driving, such as by a mobile phone, increases the risk of a crash. Simply taking your eyes off the road for longer than two seconds doubles the risk of a crash," Ms Suitor said.
"People may think that it is never going to happen to them - but the statistics tell a different story. Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we do every day, but because you don't crash every time you get behind the wheel people do become blasé about the risks.
"Remember to slow down, schedule plenty of breaks during your trip, limit distractions in the car, don't drink and drive, and ensure all your passengers are wearing their seatbelt."
