Parkes woman detected driving with illicit drug in her system for a fourth time

By Court Reporter
October 1 2022 - 12:41am
A Parkes woman has been detected driving in Forbes with an illicit drug in her system for a fourth time. Fire picture

A Parkes woman has been fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months after being detected driving with an illicit drug in her blood for a fourth time.

