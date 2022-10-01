A Parkes woman has been fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months after being detected driving with an illicit drug in her blood for a fourth time.
Mercedes Ivey, 25, of Middleton Street, entered a plea of guilty to the charge when she faced Parkes Local Court on September 8.
Ivey's solicitor Ms Bourke said her client had struggled with substance addiction and although it had taken time, she understood the consequences of ongoing offending and had surrounded herself with good support.
"She has a strong motivation to remain abstinent (from drugs)," she said, adding that Ivey is having regular drug testing as part of her current rehabilitation and has remained drug-free.
Magistrate Brett Thomas fined Ivey $600 and imposed a six-month disqualification from driving.
"It's difficult when obviously you have been before the court for these matters before," Magistrate Thomas said.
Documents tendered to the court said Ivey was stopped in Lachlan Street, Forbes, for random testing in March this year.
Her oral fluid test was positive for methylamphetamine and she was taken to Forbes police station for further testing which resulted in the charges.
