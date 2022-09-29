Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes man banned from owning pets for 10 years after emaciated, dehydrated dogs seized

By Court Reporter
September 29 2022 - 9:50am
Parkes Local Court. File picture.

A Parkes man has been banned from pet ownership for 10 years after the RSPCA seized two emaciated, dehydrated dogs from his care, one in such condition it had to be put down.

Local News

