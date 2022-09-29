A Parkes man has been banned from pet ownership for 10 years after the RSPCA seized two emaciated, dehydrated dogs from his care, one in such condition it had to be put down.
Blair Thornton, 30, of Woodward Street pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated cruelty against an animal, and failing to provide necessary veterinary treatment at Parkes Local Court on September 8.
It was alleged Thornton had failed to provide his two Rottweilers with sufficient food and drink, causing hunger, thirst, distress, dehydration and severe emaciation; and failed to provide necessary vet treatment for their poor condition, and severe hookworm infestation.
A female Rottweiler suffered serious disablement, the male was in such a condition it was deemed "cruel to keep it alive".
Thornton was fined a total $1800 for the two offences, with half of that to go to the RSPCA, but was also ordered to pay more than $5500 in veterinary costs.
He was placed on a Community Corrections Order for 12 months, and ordered not to purchase, acquire, or take custody of an animal; keep or participate in keeping an animal for 10 years.
Thornton's solicitor Jessica Bourke said her client was extremely remorseful and understood the offence was serious.
She said he understood his obligations to his animals, and that he would need to pay the RSPCA costs.
"He was in a state where ... he wasn't looking after himself, he wasn't looking after the animals," she said.
Thornton, Ms Bourke told the court, is a person of good character who works very hard.
"He is otherwise a man who prioritises family," Ms Bourke added.
In sentencing, Magistrate Brett Thomas said the material before him indicated Mr Thornton was very close to his animals, but that only made his appearance in court more unusual.
"I know people can become very attached to their pets but that doesn't sit with what played out," Magistrate Thomas said.
According to documents tendered to the court, an RSPCA inspector visited Thornton's Woodward Street residence on May 25 to check on the two dogs.
The female Rottweiler was in an emaciated condition, and the inspector saw her stumble as she tried to trot away.
The male dog did not come when called, so the inspector entered the yard and found him lying in the grass.
The inspector immediately took the dog to the vet, where he underwent several days of treatment but ultimately had to be humanely euthanised.
The inspector returned for the female Rottweiler, and explained that she also needed urgent vet care. Thornton refused, so the inspector also seized the second dog and took her to the vet.
Documents tendered to the court describe both dogs as emaciated and dehydrated - just 14.6kg and 14.2kg when a typical male is 50kg and female 42kg. They needed treatment for a number of conditions including a severe worm infection.
The female dog improved and was taken to the RSPCA, but may have short and long-term health conditions.
