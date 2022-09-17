Parkes Champion-Post

Maitland Pickers defeated Forbes Magpies 52-6 in the Presidents Cup at Parkes

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
September 17 2022 - 1:42pm
A red-hot Maitland Pickers side has cruised into the Presidents Cup final after defeating the Forbes Magpies on Saturday.

