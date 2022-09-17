Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Cobras fall to Panorama FC 3-2 in Western Premier League extra-time thriller

By Anya Whitelaw
September 17 2022 - 1:33pm
A Panorama penalty blasted straight down the middle in the 116th minute - it was a tough way for the Parkes Cobras to bow out.

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

