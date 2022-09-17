Parkes Champion-Post

Man killed in head-on smash at Alectown while two die in crash at Goolma

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 17 2022 - 8:39am, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency Services have been kept busy across the Central West with three people dead in two separate incidents on our roads on Friday, September 16.

Three people are dead as a result of two different fatal accidents in a horror evening on Central West roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.