Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Parkes hockey players prepare for grand finals as season wraps up

By Newsroom
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
It's grand final day on Saturday, September 17 for Parkes Hockey Incorporated with the A grade men and women, B grades and B Reserve grades taking to the Parkes Hockey fields.

