Parkes hockey players prepare for grand finals as season wraps up

It's grand final day on Saturday, September 17 for Parkes Hockey Incorporated with the A grade men and women, B grades and B Reserve grades taking to the Parkes Hockey fields.
The B grade and B Reserve grade women will be up first at 12.20pm, the men B grade and B Reserve grade are on at 1.40pm, then there's the women's A grade at 3pm and the men's A grade at 4.20pm.
Here's who's playing and previous finals results:
A Grade Men: Major Semi Final Magpies White def Magpies Black 4-3, Minor Semi Crows def Rovers 2-1, Final Magpies Black def Crows 2-0.
Grand Final: Magpies Black v Magpies White.
A Grade Women: Major Semi Final Rovers def Macellars 2-1, Minor Semi Magpies Black def Magpies White 3-1, Final Marcellars def Magpies Black 4-0.
Grand Final: Marcellars v Rovers.
B Grade Men: Major Semi Final Magpies White def Rovers 1-0, Minor Semi Magpies Black def Crows Aqua 4-0, Final Rovers def Magpies Black 2-1.
Grand Final: Magpies White v Rovers.
B Grade Women: Major Semi Final Rovers Black def Magpies White 4-3, Minor Semi Crows Aqua def Middleton Coachman 3-2, Final Magpies White def Crows Aqua 2-0.
Grand Final: Magpies White v Rovers Black.
B Reserve Men: The B Grade has 7 teams so the 5th, 6th and 7th play out this grade. Marist were 5th and went straight through to the grand final. Final Crows Cambridge def Crows Black 1-0.
Grand Final: Crows Cambridge v Marist.
B Reserve Women: Major Semi Final Magpies Black def Middleton Eagles 2-0, Minor Semi Rovers Gold def Marist 6-0, Final Rovers Gold def Middleton Eagles 2-0.
Grand Final: Magpies Black v Rovers Gold.
After shortened seasons the last two years, Parkes Hockey were able to come together on Saturday night to celebrate a full and successful year of Parkes Hockey in 2022. And what a great turn out from our members.
There was lots to catch up on from the season and many groups and people to thank including our major sponsors for 2022, Parkes Services Club and Sandvik, for their ongoing support and our hardworking committee for their dedication to developing hockey in Parkes.
Our grand finalists have been decided and the premiers will be crowned after the 'big dance' on Saturday - good luck to all those teams playing. Congratulations to all our teams on their efforts this year and making 2022 a great year for PHI.
Lastly congratulations to our 2022 award winners, well done to you all for a successful season.
Umpiring Award: junior female - Olivia Thompson.
Umpiring Award: junior male - Jagger Gillingham.
Umpiring Award: senior female - Belinda Mills.
Umpiring Award: senior male - Rodney Coleman.
Junior Encouragement Award: female - Annabelle Baker.
Junior Encouragement Award: male - Jayden Redfern.
Goalkeeper Encouragement Award: female - Erika McNaughton.
Goalkeeper Encouragement Award: male - Geoff Rice.
Best and Fairest B Grade Women: Carmen Amor and Connie Witherow.
Best and Fairest B Grade Men: Archie Daley.
Melhuish Family Trophy for Best and Fairest A Grade Women: Wendy Rix.
Brother Valentine Trophy for Best and Fairest A Grade Men: Toby Collins.
Best & Fairest: Premier League Women: Andrea Gillard.
Best & Fairest: Premier League Men: Will Searl.
Leading Goal Scorer B Grade Women: Eliza Creith.
Leading Goal Scorer B Grade Men: Jett Johnstone.
Leading Goal Scorer A Grade Women: Chloe Carty.
Leading Goal Scorer A Grade Men: Taylor Dolbel.
Most Outstanding Junior: female - Meg Turner, male - Toby Collins.
Glenn and Cherie Johnstone Coaching Award for dedication and commitment to coaching - Ian Westcott and Lee Hodge.
Laurie Wakefield Award for dedication to Parkes Junior Hockey - Sally-Anne McPherson.
Heather Keith Memorial Award for dedication to Parkes Hockey - Tracey Chambers.
Kevin Littler/Andrew McGlynn Memorial Award for dedication to Parkes Hockey - Richard Rice.
