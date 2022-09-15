Another Parkes Anglican Debutante Ball will be taking place this Friday night with 14 ladies making their debut.
From 6pm, at St George's Anglican Church in Church Street, Parkes, debutantes can be viewed walking through the church for a gold coin donation for those who missed tickets to the ball.
Doors will be open from 5.45pm.
This is a great opportunity to come along and see the debutantes and their partners before the ball.
Everyone is welcome to attend so please come along and support the debutantes and their partners on this special occasion.
There are 14 debutantes and partners being presented to Matron Mrs Carol Corbett and the Reverend Brian Schmalkuche.
The flower girls will be Wilhemina and Beatrice Blatch.
