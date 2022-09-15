Tony Vickers grew up in England in the 1940s and 50s, a time when horse and carts were still around, no one you knew owned a television and the Royal Family was somewhat of a mystery to the people.
Tony was born in Gosport, Hampshire in 1940 and was 13 years old when the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in 1953, 16 months after the sudden passing of her father King George VI.
The now 82-year-old, who has made a home in Parkes for six years after living in Sydney when he moved to Australia in 1967, fondly recalls his life in England.
With the passing of Her Majesty on Friday, Tony has kindly shared what he remembers of the Royal Family.
He admitted to not being too interested at first in the Royals, but for a teenage boy there were much more important things afoot.
"When you're surrounded by castles, it's not much of a big deal," Tony recalled of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
"It wasn't until I was older that I realised the significance of it all.
"When the Queen was coronated, things were happening - the world was introduced to Elvis Presley, we had Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis.
"Things were vastly different then to what they are now... Britain was still under rationing until 1956.
"If you didn't have a coupon you didn't get anything.
"The Royal Family was the Royal Family, it was absolutely top secret."
Tony also vividly remembers the moment the death of King George VI was announced.
"We had a radio, certainly no television, but there was a man ringing this bell down our street, he was like the town crier," he said.
"He was saying 'the King is dead, long live the Queen'... That's how the news was put around.
"I can still hear it as loud as loud, all the way down the street."
Tony believed the Royal Family remained shrouded in mystery until the 1980s.
"They had their life way up in the clouds and we had our life way down here," he said.
"It wasn't until Diana came into the Royal Family and her behaviour set new standards for the Royal Family, that broke the mystery of the Royal Family."
In the years that have past Tony has had his own Royal experience and even has a little Royal memento passed down from his parents.
On May 18, 1994, Tony's parents Mr and Mrs Stanley Richard Vickers received a telemessage - a message sent by telephone and delivered in written form, which replaced the telegram for inland messages in the UK in 1981 - from the Queen at Buckingham Palace.
The message read "My congratulations go to you both on your diamond wedding anniversary. I hope that you spend a happy and enjoyable day of celebrations".
It was signed Elizabeth R - the R standing for 'Regina' which means 'queen' in Latin.
Tony was living in Sydney when Prince William and Kate Middleton last visited Australia in April 2014 and by luck he happened to be at the very location, near the pontoon they were to step onto upon their arrival.
"I said 'Welcome to Australia William' and he looked straight at me, and put his thumb up and said 'thank you'," Tony said.
"That made my day! ...I was so close to him."
Tony woke to the news of the Queen passing on Friday morning on the radio and said he couldn't believe her deterioration when he, and the world, saw the last images of Her Majesty.
But he was left rather impressed by now King Charles III when he first spoke publicly after his mother's death.
"When King Charles spoke, he looked so different, he looked like a statesman," Tony said.
"People noticed it, worldwide, how mature he was."
Tony was 27 years old when he asked a table full of mates "who wants to go to Australia?" - much to the shock of his mother. At the time he was working in the Raleigh Bicycle Company factory.
One mate named David said he would join him and it only cost them 10 pounds. 'Ten pound Poms' they were known as and they had, as Tony described it, six weeks of partying on a ship to Australia.
"I got a job at Peters Ice Cream of all things," he laughed.
Tony worked there for a few months to help set the pair up for a trip around Australia that took them three years.
When his mate returned to England, Tony went on to work in earthmoving, then started an industrial cleaning business that also became an aircraft cleaning business in Bankstown.
He's been married and has three children, and he's been back to the Mother Country many times.
At 82, his garden at his home in Parkes has become his refuge.
"I've had the most spectacular life," he said.
"Nothing was ever planned. What I wanted to do and where I wanted to be, that's where I was."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
