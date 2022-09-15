Parkes Champion-Post

Tony Vickers recalls his life in England and what he remembers of the Royal Family

Christine Little
By Christine Little
September 15 2022 - 12:30am
Tony Vickers, 82 and now living in Parkes, spent the first 27 years of his life in England and remembers what it was like living in a country with a Royal Family. He's holding the telemessage his parents received from the Queen in 1994. Picture by Christine Little

Tony Vickers grew up in England in the 1940s and 50s, a time when horse and carts were still around, no one you knew owned a television and the Royal Family was somewhat of a mystery to the people.

