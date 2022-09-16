Long will stories be told in Parkes of the season of 2022 in junior rugby league.
The season when five Parkes Marist junior rugby league and league tag teams descended on Grenfell for their Lachlan District grand finals, and all returning home from their quests - muddied and some what weary - victors of their age groups.
It's the stuff legends are made from.
The date was September 10, 2022 - the day Parkes became home to five premiership winning teams.
The five teams were the Under 11s League Tag, Under 12s White, Under 14s League Tag White, Under 14s and the Under 17s League Tag.
Individual awards were also presented following the grand finals, with Parkes Marist players receiving a swag of trophies.
Among them were the International Players of the Year for the Lachlan District 2022, going to Parkes players Grace Milne and Triston Ross.
The club, coaches and parents couldn't be more thrilled and proud of the efforts from all players this season.
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag played Forbes in wet conditions at Grenfell on the weekend taking home the grand final win.
The girls should be very proud of the performance they displayed, putting pressure on Forbes right at the beginning with Parkes having possession most of the game.
Alyra Williams came out strong, scoring the opening try within 4 minutes, running 60 meters through a gap and converting her own try.
Kelsey Finnegan, Charli Milne, and Luca Barnes were fantastic throughout the whole game, making many metres in attack.
Alyra was in for another try after running around 3 Forbes players, with the conversion unsuccessful.
Miley Duff and Charli Milne were fantastic at being first receivers, along with Pippa MacGregor and Sariah Folau playing dummy half and being quick off the mark.
With the help of Luca Barnes, Mikaela Schembri, and Daisy Rice, Parkes successfully blocked out Forbes with some great tags.
Alyra caught the ball off the fifth kick and ran the whole length of the field, down the sideline to score under the post.
Conversion was successful by Addison Wild.
Ruby Galvin, Addison Wild and Chelsea Hall worked well together with their quick foot work, side stepping around Forbes.
Emily Wild, Zahlee Terrill, Lexi Lewis and Airlie Strong stayed out wide on the wing and defended the line well with some brilliant tags.
Forbes were lucky enough to get a try in when Parkes had a loose ball and Forbes put their hands on it right in goal, conversion unsuccessful, taking the score to 16-4.
A fantastic win, hope to see the girls return next season.
Congratulations to Alyra Williams for receiving Player of the Match and congratulations to Charli Milne for receiving Best and Fairest runner-up in the Lachlan District 2022 season.
K & H Constructions U12s White completed the perfect season by keeping the Forbes Magpies to nil in their convincing 16-0 win in this year's GF.
Parkes came out of the gates flying with big shots early on forcing Forbes to lose possession.
Khan Jackson was his normal damaging self with ball in hand making a solid run and offloading to ever consistent Max Macgregor in support to cross for Parkes' first try just a few minutes in.
Parkes continued to hit hard and put pressure on Forbes, once again it was Khan who ran all but the length of the field to take the score to 12-0 not long after.
Forbes finally got in the grind and Parkes made a few errors but their defence was solid as usual not allowing Forbes to cross.
Eli Gharib was shutting down Forbes attacking players continuously with his amazing defence, he organised the team around the paddock so well and it was actually himself who sliced through the Forbes line on stroke of half time only to beat the fullback and the support player but unfortunately dropped the ball with the line open. Parkes in the sheds 12-0 at half time.
The second half saw a more evenly balanced game with Forbes throwing a lot of hard runners at our edges but our centres and halves in Kaleb Schembri, Hayden Arndell, Kye Kinsella, and Eli Gharib shutting them down every time.
The score stayed at 12-0 majority of the second half until they worked up field for a set play which they absolutely executed perfectly for the 6th time this year and scored once again through a very hard running Jett Clarke, who played great considering he was home in bed sick all week and took Parkes to the eventual score line of 16-0.
Joel Whitney was safe as a bank at the back and had some massive runs to get the team out of trouble.
Wingers Leo Gharib, Jacob Gosper and Kye Kinsella were excellent and worked hard all game, Kye especially with some bone crunching defence once in the centres second half.
Our halves were fantastic.
Kaleb who after later watching the replays on video scored a try but was very unlucky to not have it awarded.
Hayden was solid in defence and running game always gave Forbes a hard time.
Eli was Andrew Johns like organising the team, strong running game, defence was perfect and was eventually awarded the MOM award.
Our 3 front rowers in Brax Nash, Riley Moore and Mason Oram were all solid and carried the ball hard and tackled just as hard.
Back rowers were unbelievable, firstly Max MacGregor who was in the mix for MOM also was the quiet achiever, tackled everything that moved, supported all day and acted like a second fullback shutting down a lot of midfield kicks.
Jett was solid all day and was later announced the group 11 under 12s player of the year after the game.
Khan Jackson was an absolute beast and took Forbes front on.
He played a completely different game than usual but playing more like a front rower, taking numerous hit ups through the middle, and always making yards to get Forbes on the back foot and was also involved in 2/3 Parkes tries, his defence was also bone rattling at times and led like a true leader.
Both our hookers Tyson Gustowski and Tyler Butt were mistake free, creative, and took some great carry's. Tyler's defence in particular was outstanding.
Our other reserves in Ollie Hayes and Riley Moore came on the field and bought energy to the team. Both boys worked extremely hard and did their jobs perfectly.
The Parkes Sportspower/ MP Homes & Design U14s have been crowned premiers after a tough 18-10 win over Forbes in miserable conditions at Grenfell on Saturday.
It was a great day for the club, with all five teams featured winning their grand finals. The under 14s have consistently found a way to win, and this game was no exception.
Down 10 - 0 after 8 minutes, things weren't looking great.
Enter Sonny MacGregor.
The side lifted with his presence and started to regain the middle of the field.
A try to Sonny was followed up with him making a 50-metre run through the middle of the Forbes defence and it was game on.
Our front row began to dominate their opposites as the rain increased.
Some quick ball movement saw our right edge second rower Tomas Scally cross and going into half time it was 10 all.
A fired-up Forbes looked to gain an edge with some strong tackling, but Slade Moore and Ryan Cox stood tall and constantly bend the defence with some brave charges.
Tomas Scally was outstanding in attack and defence and when he scored his second, the Spacemen were well on top.
A dropped ball from the kick off invited the Magpies down our end, but once again they were turned away by rock solid defence.
We struggled to put the game out of reach with some brain explosions repeatedly letting Forbes off the hook.
Some scheming runs by Taj Lovett and Lachlan Thomas began to open up the game, but the rain had other ideas, and it turned into a battle through the middle.
Some poor discipline from Forbes gave the Spacemen an opportunity and a quick shift to our left edge saw Sonny MacGregor score his second and seal the victory 18-10.
The grand final capped off on outstanding season.
Congratulations to our five-eight, Triston Ross who received Best and Fairest for the Lachlan competition as well as the International Player of the Year for the senior age groups.
We have a huge representation in the Lachlan rep teams and the club is enjoying a period of success, due to no small part to the tireless work of a great committee.
A tremendous day for Parkes, and personally one of the best experiences of my life. This grand final win was special to all involved.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14's League tag White played Forbes Black on Saturday and with just 4 points separating the teams, Parkes overcame Forbes in a close Grand Final finish.
Forbes were minor premiers of the U14s LT comp and were dominant all year.
Parkes came out determined and focused and opened the score with Chloe Budd scoring the first try.
Strong runs from Corby Fliedner, Grace Milne and Ella Jablonskis in the middle provided great field position which kept Forbes in their own half.
Again, Forbes were forced to stay in their own half thanks to some outstanding tags from Leah Hayward and Mackenzie Duff.
Parkes' outside backs Haylee Lewis, Jess Morgan, Emma Hando, Kasey Morgan and Leni Constable provided outstanding defence when tagging and really put pressure on Forbes.
A mistake from Forbes and Parkes started to look strong.
With 1 minute left until half time Grace found a gap and was in for a try. Parkes were in the lead 8 nil.
Forbes came back in the second half scoring two tries with both conversions unsuccessful making the score 8 all.
Isabella O'Bryan and Grace Fernando have both improved each week with their ball skills and dodging players when they come their way.
Whenever Jade Coulston and Kailen Butt got the ball, they were off with lots of speed as they moved through the defence, keeping Forbes on their toes.
With mistakes and a few penalties going each way it was anyone's game.
Grace Milne and Jess Morgan are an incredible duo to watch, working with the wingers a few times and making many breaks up the sideline.
Zahra Ellis, Katie Galvin, Hayley Arrow and Meg Mahon covered a lot of ground, putting pressure on Forbes by running around the defence numerous times.
With 2 minutes to go Grace used her foot work, threw a dummy and scored in the corner to win the game for Parkes 12 - 8.
Congratulations to these three girls on their outstanding achievements:
Jessica Morgan who received Player of the Match.
Grace Milne who received Best and Fairest for the Lachlan District competition as well as the International Player of the Year for the senior age group.
And to Grace MacGregor who received Best and Fairest runner-up in Lachlan District 2022 season.
Well done girls, you should be super proud of yourselves.
After getting through the 2022 season undefeated the Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s league tag team came up against Cabonne in the grand final.
The first 15 minutes of the game the scores were locked at nil all when a Elizabeth MacGregor break found Jorja Simpson on her inside who raced away to score, Charli Robinson kicked the conversion to make the score 6 - 0.
Not long after this the rain came down making the game a real struggle, some great tagging by Ella Wilkinson, Bronte Thompson and Alice Bridger kept Cabonne out.
The girls could only hold Cabonne out for so long and after a penalty and mistake they scored right on half time making the score 6 - 4.
Right from the start of the second half Cabonne had constant pressure on their tryline, to Parkes credit they held them out especially after some massive efforts in defence by Izzy Miller, Jemima Grosvenor and Tyra Morrison.
After about 4 sets of pressure Cabonne kicked through, the ball was picked up by Ella Wilkinson who had no one in front of her, Ella sprinted away for 50m and then found Jorja Simpson inside her who ran away to score under the posts. Charli Robinson kicked the conversion and the score was 12 - 4.
After this try Parkes really started to dominate the game making lots of breaks and giving Cabonne no room at all to work.
The final try came off a set play that saw Cabonnes defence all hit up on Elizabeth Macgregor leaving Jorja Simpson only a couple to beat which she stepped through and took off to find the line sealing the game 16 - 4.
Cabonne intercepted the ball in the last 10 minutes of the game and a great chase down and diving tag from Elizabeth Macgregor stopped Cabonne at their last chance of a try.
The girls all played amazing under difficult conditions with it bucketing down on them for a good part of the game.
Congratulations to all of the players for the great season and making it through undefeated.
Tries scored - Jorja Simpson x 3. Goals converted - Charli Robinson x 2.
- - - -
Thank you to the Parkes Marist Rugby League Club for providing these reports week-in, week-out throughout the 2022 season. And especially the mammoth task of putting together grand final previews and player profiles, grand final results and team photos.
Congratulations to all.
