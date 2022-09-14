The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Greg Peterson at 770cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by M Payne at 250cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Rob Rea at 115cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Rob Rea at 135cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by John Green at 261cm, the Westlime 15th by Rob Hey at 294cm and the Central West Glass 18th Rob Rea at 372cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Rob Rea at 75cm this week.