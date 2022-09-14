Saturday was the Bob Smith Memorial Day 18 Hole and 9 Hole Medley Stableford sponsored by the Smith Family.
This time-honoured annual event is to honour all the volunteer work that Bob did for the club, plus his time spent as a player. Unfortunately, the rain finally caught up with us and only 39 players ventured out.
Even with the small field the finish was very close with Phil Barnard finishing up on top with a par stableford round of 36 points, but having to take the trophy on a countback from Ron Hetherington and David Stevenson.
Rob Hey was only a point behind on 35 off a 79 off the stick round, obviously sharpening his game for the impending Parkes Open.
In the ladies event Mel Matthews was getting the winning handshake yet again with her 25 points good enough to take out the prize.
The front 9 Veterans trophy was picked up by David Stevenson but again a countback was required to secure the win. It was also noted that Rob Rea certainly had the rifle scopes tuned in as he picked up 3 nearest the pin prizes.
Also of note was that there were a number of visitors in the field reacquainting themselves with the course prior to the Open.
For local players there are still spots in both the Saturday and Sunday fields and don't forget there is also an 18 hole event on Friday for those wanting a hit.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Greg Peterson at 770cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by M Payne at 250cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Rob Rea at 115cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Rob Rea at 135cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by John Green at 261cm, the Westlime 15th by Rob Hey at 294cm and the Central West Glass 18th Rob Rea at 372cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Rob Rea at 75cm this week.
Ball winners were - Ron Hetherington 36, Rob Hey 35, Andy Brownlow 34, Denis Howard, Peter Magill, Criag Matthews 33 and Mick Smith 32.
This weekend is the Parkes Open being played for the last time on the existing layout prior to the realignment work.
