Phil Barnard narrowly wins Bob Smith Memorial Day

By Peter Bristol
September 14 2022 - 1:00am
David Stevenson narrowly missed out from claiming victory in the Bob Smith Memorial Day competition at the Parkes Golf Club. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Saturday was the Bob Smith Memorial Day 18 Hole and 9 Hole Medley Stableford sponsored by the Smith Family.

