Bill Looney was only a school student when the new Queen Elizabeth 11 made her first visit to Australia in 1954, but he was in Sydney for her visit and he's never forgotten the anticipation and delight of the crowds as her Majesty passed.
Bill's wife Dot has her own treasured memento, The Coronation Book 1953 explaining the history and meaning of the ceremonies at Her Majesty's coronation, presented to her as a school child.
The couple join those sharing their memories of our longest serving monarch, whose passing at Balmoral last Friday has triggered an outpouring of tributes across the world
Mr Looney was a student on his way to boarding school at Bowral - via Sydney - when the new Queen made her first visit to Australia.
"We went on the Forbes Mail to Sydney - it took 13 hours in those days - and stayed overnight in Sydney," he remembered.
"My mum knew the city pretty well so we went to Wynyard Station and walked around to Farm Cove where the Queen was arriving the next day.
"It was interesting to go to Farm Cove, it was very close to Mrs Macquarie's Chair, there was no Opera House there then.
"All the people had seats and chairs there to stay the night."
The Looney family didn't stay, but Bill recalls the flags flying and the bunting hung in readiness.
"We just kept saying 'excuse me, excuse me', and we got right to the barricade at the front," he said.
"I still remember - she was in an open car with Prince Philip."
Young Bill had a second chance to wave to Her Majesty, when his school group was taken to one of the student gatherings in Wollongong.
"There were rows and rows of schools and they drove up and down between the rows," he said.
Meanwhile Dot, who was to become his wife, was growing up in Killyleagh in Ireland - her family would come to Australia in 1956.
"They were presented with a book with the history of the coronation, the history is unreal," Bill said.
"She has still got that book in mint condition."
