Looney family share their precious memories of Queen Elizabeth II

By Newsroom
September 13 2022 - 11:00pm
A piece of our history... Dot Looney still keeps The Coronation Book explaining the history and ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. Picture supplied

Bill Looney was only a school student when the new Queen Elizabeth 11 made her first visit to Australia in 1954, but he was in Sydney for her visit and he's never forgotten the anticipation and delight of the crowds as her Majesty passed.

