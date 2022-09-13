Tuesday was a social bowls day, minus several members who travelled to Canowindra to contest the District Triples. No results as yet.
At home, 12 players came out to enjoy the sunshine, including a couple of our fair-weather ladies! Spring bouquets to you!
Betsy Johnstone/Frances Charlton/Brenda Davies soldiered on to win their game over Gwenda Carty/Lynn Ryan/Rosemary Mitchell.
Valmai Westcott/Lorraine Baker/Lea Orr swung their banners high after a safe victory against Julie Green/Hilda McPherson/Maureen Baillie.
Future dates for the diary:
Nominations for Minor Singles are now open. Please nominate if you are eligible.
Nominations for C.W. District Mixed Pairs are also open - please check our noticeboard and enter this mixed event to be held at our club on October 8/9.
Don't forget your $5 to purchase fun Liptember products raising money for women's mental health.
Club membership fees are due: Pensioners $105, full $125, social free.
The AGM of our club to elect a new board will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 11am.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, September 20, call the club between 9am- 9.30am, 6862 1446, with play to start at 10am. New, interested ladies always welcome.
Social: Lea.
On Wednesday, September 7 we had social bowls. Winners were Jan Griffith, George Greenhalgh and Terry Hetherington winning 17+22.
Runners-up were Bruce Jones and Paul Lewin winning 15+12.
Marble 5 came out and the Margins were 2, 3, 11, 12 and 22. Next week's jackpot $88.
Saturday social bowls were washed out.
Round Robin Pairs
The finals have started in the Round Robin Pairs which saw Mick Furney and Ray Griffith defeat Pig Phillips and Mike Phillips. Please get your games played asap.
Club championships
In the Major Pairs Jakob Johnson and Dave Johnson defeated Greg Howlett and Paul Kirwan. Please hook in and get some championship matches played in the coming weeks.
Pennants
This week brought an end to the Sectional Pennants Rounds where Division 3 had a loss to Manildra. Division 4 Team 1 had a win over Manildra. Division 4 Team 2 had a win over Eugowra and Division 4 Team 3 had a loss to Orange Ex Services.
Congratulations to our Division 4 Team 1 who finished on top of there Section to make the Zone 4 playoffs in Dubbo on September 24 and 25, we wish them all the very best. Our Division 4 Team 3 are also a minor chance of making it if results from a postponed game goes their way.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, September 17 at 1pm. Names in 30 minutes prior to start times please.
Coming up we have the nominations for the Zone Pairs and Triples closing shortly and the State Mixed Pairs also closing soon, so please get your teams sorted and if you have any questions or need help nominating, please see Lewi.
In the club on Friday, September 16 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray Raffles, badge draw ($350), joker draw ($1150) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals and Dippin' Dots ice creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Championship matches
The first semi-final of minor Singles played was played on Sunday between Chris Harrison and Mick Simpson. Chris played excellent bowls, leading on the scorecard for much of the match.
Mick stuck to his well-practised technique, taking the lead after 21 ends to finish on top, winning 25 shots to 20.
Mick is now in the minor singles final and will play either Gary McPhee or Greg Townsend.
Pennants
The Parkes Pirates Division 2 pennants teams played in Orange on Sunday.
Guy Ellery played brilliant bowls, winning the Matey award, unfortunately the Pirates well beaten 9 points to 1 and were unfortunate to lose the big board from the last bowl from the Orange skip.
The Pirates Division 3 teams played against the formidable Condobolin teams in Condobolin, and were also defeated 9 to 1. Gary McPhee continued his rich run of good form to pick up the Matey award.
Social bowls
Both Thursday and Saturdays' social bowls were washed out as heavy rain ruined any chance of bowls being played on either day.
The Mens' Bowling Committee AGM is being held this week - nominations are needed!
See you on the greens!
