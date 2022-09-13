Parkes Champion-Post

Bowls | Some social bowls went ahead in the sunshine while others were washed out

By Contributed
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:33am, first published September 13 2022 - 11:00pm
Jakob Johnson (pictured) and Dave Johnson defeated Greg Howlett and Paul Kirwan in the Major Pairs at the Railway Bowling Club on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Women's bowls

Tuesday was a social bowls day, minus several members who travelled to Canowindra to contest the District Triples. No results as yet.

