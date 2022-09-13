Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Masters women win Western Masters League 1-0 over Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated September 13 2022 - 10:12am, first published 9:44am
Western Masters League champions from Parkes, back, Amy Thornberry, Natalie Kelly, Mandy Westcott, Tracey Harrison, Jane Grosvenor and Lee Hodge; front, Denise Gersbach, Lisa Clarke, Louise Edwards, Teegan Rodgers, Janelle Thompson, Sue McGrath and Louise Witherow. Picture supplied

Capping off what has been an outstanding year for the Parkes Masters women, the hockey side is also now the Western champions.

