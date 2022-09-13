Capping off what has been an outstanding year for the Parkes Masters women, the hockey side is also now the Western champions.
Just a month after winning the NSW Over 40s Southern Masters, players travelled to Dubbo on September 4 to contest the grand final of the Western Masters League Hockey.
With nothing separating the two sides throughout the year, Parkes Masters player Denise Gersbach said they knew it would be a very tough match.
Parkes were down to one substitute for the match after defender Lee Hodge sustained a knee injury the previous day.
The match was a very gritty affair with all players working hard for both Parkes and Dubbo.
Mandy Westcott and Jane Grosvenor combined very well as fullbacks to continually repel the Dubbo attack early in the match.
Parkes began to settle into the match in the second and third quarters, winning the 50/50 contests and transferring the ball well through the midfield to open up attacking opportunities for their strikers.
In the third quarter, Parkes forced a penalty corner. Janelle Thompson received the ball on top of the circle and offloaded to Louise Edwards who calmly slapped the ball low into the left corner of the goalmouth to give Parkes a 1-0 lead.
Dubbo really lifted their game in the final quarter, attacking strongly.
Amy Thornberry, who had an incredible match in goals, was called upon to make some critical saves to keep her side in the match.
Dubbo forced a penalty corner with only 30 seconds remaining in the match but the Parkes defence stood firm and cleared the ball to the sideline to ensure victory.
Best and Fairest went to Amy Thornberry, Denise Gersbach, Mandy Westcott and Teegan Rodgers.
Player of the match was awarded to Amy Thornberry after an outstanding goalkeeping performance.
Denise Gersbach was awarded the overall Best and Fairest for the season and Janelle Thompson was runner-up in the leading goal scorer category.
"It has been an outstanding year for the Parkes Masters women," Gersbach said.
"We were Division 2 state champions at the NSW Indoor State Championships as well as Division 1 Over 40s state champions at the NSW State Championships, and are now Western Masters League champions."
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.