Parkes Shire Council and Mayor Ken Keith OAM have paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying they were deeply saddened to hear of Her Majesty's passing, confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Friday, September 9.
Flags at council's library in Bogan Street were lowered to half-mast on Friday as a mark of respect and will continue to be flown half-mast throughout the official 10-day mourning period.
One exception has been on the day the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, was proclaimed by the Governor-General, which took place on Sunday at noon at Parliament House in Canberra and flags across Australia were raised to full-mast from the time of the proclamation to sunset.
"On behalf of my fellow councillors, council staff and the residents of the Parkes Shire, I extend my deepest sympathies to His Majesty King Charles III, the Royal family, and all those mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II," Mayor Ken Keith OAM said in a tribute on Monday.
"Queen Elizabeth II's reign was the longest of any British monarch, and over her seven decades on the throne, she proved to be a rare and reassuring constant amidst a period of extraordinary change.
"The Queen was a great friend of Australia, visiting 16 times from the first time she touched down in 1954 to her final tour in 2011, including 12 visits to the state of NSW.
"In her now infamous 1954 visit, the Queen undertook significant travel across country NSW, including visits to Bathurst, Broken Hill, Dubbo, Katoomba, Lismore, Lithgow, Wagga Wagga and Wollongong, beginning a long and enduring relationship between rural and regional Australia.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this sad news."
Council is now considering what other civic actions might be taken during the official period of mourning, with staff and civic leaders being guided by the NSW Government in regards to further protocols.
Australians will have a one-off public holiday, on Thursday, September 22, as a national day of mourning to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the prime minister Anthony Albanese has announced.
The Australian Government has opened an online condolence book at www.pmc.gov.au for the community share their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, as has Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack in his office in Parkes.
Further information on tributes and commemoration services across NSW is available at www.nsw.gov.au.
