Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Shire Council and Mayor Ken Keith share tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Newsroom
September 13 2022 - 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The flags outside the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre have been at half-mast since Buckingham Place announced Queen Elizabeth II had died on Friday (AEST). Picture by Christine Little

Parkes Shire Council and Mayor Ken Keith OAM have paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, saying they were deeply saddened to hear of Her Majesty's passing, confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Friday, September 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.