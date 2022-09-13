Our State and Federal Members of Parliament have paid respect to the Commonwealth's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth ll, after Australia woke to news of her passing on Friday.
Member for Orange Phil Donato described Her Majesty as a truly remarkable woman.
"On her 21st birthday she said 'my whole life whether long or short shall be dedicated to your service'," he said.
"She certainly honoured that commitment and more."
Mr Donato said the Queen's dedication and service could never be questioned, describing her as an inspirational world leader.
Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack, has described Queen Elizabeth ll as a "true icon of our times".
In celebration and tribute, he's opened a book of condolence at his Parkes office in Clarinda Street for residents to sign.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will always be remembered as a wonderful and gracious person," Mr McCormack said on Friday.
"Her Majesty has been a mainstay in a period of great change in human history and her loss will be felt for a long time.
"I extend my deepest sympathies to the Royal Family who have lost a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.
"From February 6, 1952 until her death today, the Queen dedicated her life to serving her country and the collective Commonwealth community - some 25,782 days - the longest serving monarch in British history. She was just 25 years old when she began her reign.
"The Queen visited Australia 16 times during her reign and clearly showed an affection for our country and its people which was certainly reflected in many hearts and minds of Australians."
On the first of these visits, in 1954, the royals visited 57 towns and cities in the 58 days they spent in Australia - including a very lucky town in the Central West.
On February 12, 1954, the royal flight touched down at Raglan Aerodrome, and the Queen bid a big g'day to Bathurst.
The much-anticipated event saw more than 25,000 people flock to Bathurst's King's Parade to welcome the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to the bush.
Mr McCormack, in his role as editor of Wagga Wagga's Daily Advertiser, had the privilege to meet the Queen on March 21, 2000 while she was in Sydney.
"I can remember lining up in a long line of press representatives to meet the Queen. I made sure I was last in line," he said.
"While all the other representatives said the name of their newspaper, I merely stated that I was from Wagga Wagga and that I was very pleased to meet Her Majesty.
"She said to me, 'Wagga Wagga a market town.' She remembered all those years ago visiting our city.
"We then had a very convivial conversation about Wagga Wagga and the season. She recalled it in detail straight off the top of her head. I was amazed.
"Chatting about Wagga Wagga's status as a garrison city with an important Royal Australian Air Force base and being the Home of the Soldier with the Australian Army Recruit Training Centre at Kapooka, I informed her it also now had a growing Royal Australian Navy presence."
A book of condolence will be available at Mr McCormack's offices in Parkes and Wagga Wagga for those wishing to write messages of sympathy. The condolences will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace. An online condolence book can also be signed at www.pmc.gov.au/condolence-form.
