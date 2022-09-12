After an injury-plagued 2022 season, Parkes Spacemen junior Billy Burns has finally received some good news.
On Friday, it was announced Burns had re-signed with the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2023 NRL season as the Western product looks to build on his 31 first-grade game career.
Speaking to Dragons media, Burns admitted it was a big boost to his confidence when the club told him they would like to extend their current deal.
"My injury troubles over the past 12 months put me in limbo there for a while, so for the club to put their trust in me for next season means a lot," he said.
"I was a fan of the club growing up so to stick with the Red V for another season is exciting. If I told my younger self he would be a Dragon when he grew up, he wouldn't believe me, so that makes me very happy.
"2022 was a disjointed campaign for me so I'm under no illusions I have plenty of areas to work on as a player throughout pre-season and next year."
Burns joined the Dragons from Penrith in early 2021 but has yet to nail down a regular spot in Anthony Griffin's starting 17.
However, Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran knows Burns can develop into a regular NRL player in the future.
"Billy has faced a difficult period with injury but with another pre-season under his belt he will continue to add value to our squad," he said.
"Billy's contributions over the past two seasons have been positive, and the potential he has to be a permanent first-grade fixture moving forward were all key considerations when re-signing him."
The Dragons missed out on a berth in the NRL finals series after finishing tenth.
