The Rawson Homes Raptors are making another grand final appearance in the Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association competition this Sunday, against the Grenfell Stingers.
But before they do, get to know the players below.
We'd like to wish them good luck as they aim to claw their way to victory.
Joel (Joely, Daddy) Cowling
Joely is a OG member of the Raptors, heart and sole of the club. Will give 100% on game day and there's a few whispers that he's in for a MASSIVE night Sunday.
Luke (Slippery, Nash brown) Nash
Nashy is the organiser of the side, sorts the boys out each week but make sure not to stir this man up, if he gets that look in his eye on game day. Raptors will be a 1.01 favourite.
Brendan (Brendo) Ryan
Brendo will be darting around the field on Sunday afternoon and will back himself to score from deep. But another dark horse to be MOM on Sunday night and mad Monday. Watch this space.
Luke (Longely) Evans
School teacher during the week and gun on the field on the weekend. Longely will be a massive factor if we get the cash on Sunday.
Daniel (DC) Clark
Key man in our line up, big body who is paying $1.10 for any-time goal scorer, money for jam if you ask me.
Matt (Snapper, Porter) Clark
The oldest Porter boy who will lead from the front Sunday, look for him to slot a few in and carry on after.
Blake (Snakey) Medlyn
Snakey will control the midfield and help move the boys around Sunday, another dark horse who will put in a good effort Sunday into the early hours Monday.
Danilo (Nil) Bottaro Porter
The youngest Porter boy in the side, and dad's favourite. Nil will look to add to his goal tally this year and is the favourite to take out MOM.
Alec (Acka) Bateson
Key man for the Raptors, best player in Parkes and will be one of the main reasons Raptors can win Sunday. Boys are hoping he remembers to bring Coach Carter with him to pump the boys up pre-game.
Billy (Willy) Porter
The second oldest Porter boy and possibly the least favourite. Only known for his quick stints on the field but will be doing his best to not let his younger brother out-do him on the big day.
Brad (Creamy) Parker
Creamy is the anchor at the back for the Raptors, found his feet after putting the goaly shirt on and will look to pull off a few screamers during the game and punish a few beers Sunday night.
Ryan (Dunny) Dunn
Dunn man can play anywhere on the paddock and will look to insert his big game experience on Sunday. Another dark horse who will put in a LARGE effort Monday.
Haiden (H) Clark
H is another versatile player who the Raptors will look to if things get tough Sunday. Has been in unreal form for the mighty Cobras lately so if he brings his A game Sunday, the win will be looking good.
Zack (Gibbo, Bra-Boy) Gibson
Gibbo gives 100% every time he steps on the field, will run 'til he drops. That is if the old hammy doesn't give way. Enforcer on the group, will be chasing up the money for the tin.
Ben (Benny, Bra-boy No. 2) Gibson
These Gibson boys are built with plenty of heart and will run 'til his legs fall off. Will be leading from the front with his physicality and will enforce fines at the Leagues Club late in the piece.
Shaun (Bato, Alec's little brother) Bateson
Will be looking to out-do his big brother on Sunday, another bloke who will run 'til he drops. Look for Shauny to slot one or two on Sunday and go hard on Sunday evening.
Beto Da Silva
Beto is the old head in the group who keeps the boys level headed, many tricks in his kit bag so look for a few twists and turns Sunday.
Jason (Jas) Mann
Quickest man undoubtedly in the Raptors side, has played out of his skin the last few weeks so look for a few sweeping runs from Jas on Sunday. Word has it the Leagues Club has stacked the ciders up for him.
Connor (Nelso) Robertson
Nelso left the boys dry by chasing his dream in the Air Force. Was a massive part in the success this year and the boys will be thinking of him while drinking beers Sunday evening.
Thomas (Tommy D) Davis
The party starter in the Raptors' side, Tommy gives his all on and off the field. Tommy is a guarantee to be last man standing Sunday night and Monday night.
Rhys Michelis
Marquee signing who played the first half of the season for the Raptors, has been missed around the group but will be another bloke the boys are drinking for Sunday evening.
Coach Carter
The tactical genius who got the boys to where they are. The boys will be looking for some motivational words before kick-off on Sunday, and a spray at half time depending on the score line.
