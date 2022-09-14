Parkes Champion-Post

Rawson Homes Raptors face Grenfell Stingers in Lachlan Amateur Soccer grand final

By Contributed
September 14 2022 - 11:00pm
The Rawson Homes Raptors are on the hunt for the 2022 Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association title when play Grenfell in the grand final on Sunday. Picture supplied

The Rawson Homes Raptors are making another grand final appearance in the Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association competition this Sunday, against the Grenfell Stingers.

