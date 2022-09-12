Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Suspended Parkes Sergeant Steven Brett Howard's trial continues in Orange District court

William Davis
By William Davis
September 12 2022 - 12:19am
Suspended Parkes Sargeant Steven Brett Howard leaving Orange Court House. Picture by Carla Freedman

Allegations burner phones were used in an attempt to interfere with a covert internal police investigation have come to the forefront at the trial of a well-known country cop in Orange.

