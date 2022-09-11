The Western Rugby League season is almost over but one of the region's biggest rivalry weekends is still yet to come.
The annual Group 10 v Group 11 matches will take place on September 17 at Parkes with league tag and under 18s grades both in action.
Group 11 Under 18s coach Trevor Mawhinney has picked a strong squad and hopes his group of young men have what it takes to defeat their rivals.
"I'm looking forward to it, we've got some good kids there," he said.
After the Nyngan Tigers took out the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s Premiership, a whopping seven of their players were picked in the 17-man squad.
While he may be in charge of the Group 11 side, Mawhinney said he actually didn't watch many of the six sides in the division, instead spending the majority of his time watching some opposition players.
"I got my young bloke playing over in Group 10, so I didn't get much time to watch it," he said.
"But I saw a bit of video coverage of the boys over the last few weeks and I've had a bit to do with them through the Western Division stuff as well.
"There is a couple of boys there I know."
Usually, the match is played early on in the year which rules the Western Rams representatives out of contention but this year is different.
Several members of Kurt Hancock's Laurie Daley Cup side including Cooper Ferrari and Rory Quarmby will be able to take on some of their former Rams teammates.
Mawhinney believes it is a big boost for the fixture with full-strength sides available and knows people want to watch the region's best young talents face-off.
"I think with us being able to pick the (Western) Rams kids this year, the boys will know each other a bit," he said.
"A few of the boys who didn't make the Rams squad would've trialled against the blokes or played against them."
Group 11 Under 18s and Tom Nelson Medal winner Latrell Fing has also been selected in Mawhinney's side, and the CYMS playmaker is someone his new coach is eager to watch.
"I missed the Rams trial this year but I've watched a bit of coverage this year and he was one of my first kids picked," he said.
Group 11 Under 18s: Aiden Birmingham, Will Black, Braith Boyd, Michael Coady, Cooper Ferrari, Latrell Fing, Malaki Folau, Harry Hammond, Fletcher Hunt, James Monaro, Jayden Murray, Rory Quarmby, Campbell Rubie, Harry Scott, Seaun Stanley, Tyrone Tattersall, James Thorpe.
