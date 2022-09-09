Life Member Garry Hemming will be the Parkes & District Country Music Association's guest artist at its September muster.
Garry is a well known and favourite entertainer among our audience. You can be sure he will provide a great sing-a-long and dance bracket for our enjoyment, so keep Sunday, September 18 in your calendar.
Our committee has been very busy organising the musters for the next few months, including Garry Hemming in September, followed by "The Dougie Trio" in October, Toni Sharp in November and our Christmas muster in December.
The August 21 muster was a great success with "The Charlton Family" from Dubbo as featured artists.
Robert and youngest family member Caleah did the family proud. We were expecting Caleah, Sarah and Haley performing with their dad Robert but Sarah had an important date in Sydney rehearsing for the Schools Spectacular and Hayley, a work commitment she couldn't get out of. So Caleah came through for her sisters to sing alone with dad. A little disappointed we missed Sarah and Hayley and hopefully we will catch up with them again soon.
Also performing on the day was a fantastic group of walk-up artists including Trevor French (a well-seasoned performer who travelled over from Dubbo with Robert Charlton), Rick Ohlsen, Joe Reeves, Lindy Charlton, Jock Charlton, Bill Little, Ann Penman, Craig Manderson, Mick Bruce, Warren Van Akker, young Ricky Wright and his dad Neville Wright.
Thanks again to everyone for making this such a fabulous day.
Lots of activity around and about within the country music industry in our region so don't forget to take home the monthly newsletter our editor Dale Cowell collates for your information, and has ready at our musters. Dale is always on the lookout for newsy items to include to pass on to everyone.
Looking forward to catching up on Sunday, September 18 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at The Parkes Services Club with Garry Hemming as our featured artist.
Walk-up performers welcome.
