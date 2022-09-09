Parkes Champion-Post
Garry Hemming guest artist for Parkes & District Country Music Association's September muster

By Christine Cox
September 9 2022 - 10:30pm
Life Member Garry Hemming will provide a great sing-along and dance bracket at the Parkes & District Country Music Association's September muster. Picture supplied

Life Member Garry Hemming will be the Parkes & District Country Music Association's guest artist at its September muster.

