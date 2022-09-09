Robert and youngest family member Caleah did the family proud. We were expecting Caleah, Sarah and Haley performing with their dad Robert but Sarah had an important date in Sydney rehearsing for the Schools Spectacular and Hayley, a work commitment she couldn't get out of. So Caleah came through for her sisters to sing alone with dad. A little disappointed we missed Sarah and Hayley and hopefully we will catch up with them again soon.