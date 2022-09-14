Parkes set for some close competition Advertising Feature

John Betland drives one straight down the fairway at last years' SCT Tournament. Picture supplied

Betland's are hot favourites in prelude

Despite the absence of the several well credentialed pairings, reigning Championship title holders Forbes duo John and Steve Betland, will start as short favourites in Saturday's prelude event the Epiroc Australia 4 Ball Best Ball Stableford.

The Betland brothers have dominated the event in recent years and will certainly give the event a real shake as they shape as one of the combinations to beat when golfers contest the lead up event to Sunday's SCT Logistics Parkes Open Tournament.

The Epiroc 4 Ball Best Ball Stableford in both Scratch and Handicap divisions will be played on the Saturday and has attracted a strong field of well preformed pairings from across the State.

Several other combinations are in with big chances including the local duo of Aaron Wilkie and Riall Harrison, while there will be solid support for another Forbes pairing of Peter Dawson and Andrew Dukes along with Jim Dixon close mate, Mark Del Gigante.

In the handicap section, it is anticipated that local combinations will figure prominently. With combinations such as defending champions in Peter Boschman and Tony "Scrubba" Evans in the field, they head a very strong local challenge that also sees Dave Harwood and John Davies, Michael Haney from the Scrubber Coast Golf Club teaming up with the in-form local Craig Matthews, and Rod Kiley and Jack Edwards. John Green and former Parkes man Alan Jewell also feature along with Matt Swetland and Steve Winter, and the Standen brothers, Sam and Cameron, among the host clubs major chances.

With plenty of chances across the board, the Robert Rea and Bruce Symonds pairing are believed to dominate the field, slightly ahead of Vince Kelly and junior golfer Simon Hogan, with the latter to be the dominant player in an unlikely pairing.

Saturday also sees D'Aquino's Liquor Merchants join the fray as the sponsor of the 1st Hole in One of the weekend, while Casey Surveying & Design Pty Ltd will sponsor the Long Drive competition across the three grades on the 8th fairway.

Steve Betland attempts to make an easy putt, something which Parkes' greenskeepers have promised to make a bit more difficult this year. Picture supplied

Course in pristine condition

Competitors at this year's SCT Logistics Parkes Open Golf Tournament will find conditions a lot tougher than in previous years. The course this year has received an unprecedented amount of winter rain causing natural growth of the fairways along with the rough areas creating a major problem as they thrived from these rains.

However, the fairways in particular will yield little to no natural run and this allows the lower marker to score more easier as they can shoot to actual distances and targets without relying on run. Despite this, the club's head greenkeeper Logan Booby has countered by placing more emphasis on the putting surfaces.

The major difference that golfers will notice this year is that if players are putting from either above or across the greens, the putts travel a lot further and the break is more noticeable, making putting more difficult.

Despite the lack of run, the highly regarded course is in prime condition and the greens staff will ensure that the course is groomed to its pinnacle. Scoring will be difficult and one thing players will not counter are treacherous pin positions.