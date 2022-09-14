Despite the absence of the several well credentialed pairings, reigning Championship title holders Forbes duo John and Steve Betland, will start as short favourites in Saturday's prelude event the Epiroc Australia 4 Ball Best Ball Stableford.
The Betland brothers have dominated the event in recent years and will certainly give the event a real shake as they shape as one of the combinations to beat when golfers contest the lead up event to Sunday's SCT Logistics Parkes Open Tournament.
The Epiroc 4 Ball Best Ball Stableford in both Scratch and Handicap divisions will be played on the Saturday and has attracted a strong field of well preformed pairings from across the State.
Several other combinations are in with big chances including the local duo of Aaron Wilkie and Riall Harrison, while there will be solid support for another Forbes pairing of Peter Dawson and Andrew Dukes along with Jim Dixon close mate, Mark Del Gigante.
In the handicap section, it is anticipated that local combinations will figure prominently. With combinations such as defending champions in Peter Boschman and Tony "Scrubba" Evans in the field, they head a very strong local challenge that also sees Dave Harwood and John Davies, Michael Haney from the Scrubber Coast Golf Club teaming up with the in-form local Craig Matthews, and Rod Kiley and Jack Edwards. John Green and former Parkes man Alan Jewell also feature along with Matt Swetland and Steve Winter, and the Standen brothers, Sam and Cameron, among the host clubs major chances.
With plenty of chances across the board, the Robert Rea and Bruce Symonds pairing are believed to dominate the field, slightly ahead of Vince Kelly and junior golfer Simon Hogan, with the latter to be the dominant player in an unlikely pairing.
Saturday also sees D'Aquino's Liquor Merchants join the fray as the sponsor of the 1st Hole in One of the weekend, while Casey Surveying & Design Pty Ltd will sponsor the Long Drive competition across the three grades on the 8th fairway.
Competitors at this year's SCT Logistics Parkes Open Golf Tournament will find conditions a lot tougher than in previous years. The course this year has received an unprecedented amount of winter rain causing natural growth of the fairways along with the rough areas creating a major problem as they thrived from these rains.
However, the fairways in particular will yield little to no natural run and this allows the lower marker to score more easier as they can shoot to actual distances and targets without relying on run. Despite this, the club's head greenkeeper Logan Booby has countered by placing more emphasis on the putting surfaces.
The major difference that golfers will notice this year is that if players are putting from either above or across the greens, the putts travel a lot further and the break is more noticeable, making putting more difficult.
Despite the lack of run, the highly regarded course is in prime condition and the greens staff will ensure that the course is groomed to its pinnacle. Scoring will be difficult and one thing players will not counter are treacherous pin positions.
Sunday's event will see course record's in both the Open Tournament 27 hole event, as well as the 18 hole course record, under siege. The current course record for 18 holes is five under par 66, set by Duntryleague's Robert Payne, while the Tournament record is held by Forbes' Steve Betland at 2 under par 69. The 27 Hole Open tournament record is held by Cobar's Matthew Egan at even par 104 after his victory in 2012 when he fired rounds of 72 and 34 after the course has been lengthened prior to the 2011 SCT Parkes Open.
Outstanding sponsorship has again ensured the success of this year's annual SCT Logistics Parkes Open Golf Tournament on September 17 and 18. More than $6500 in trophies and prizes will be allocated and the fields for both the Atlas Copco Australia 4BBB Stableford on Saturday, and Sunday's 27 Hole SCT Logistics Parkes Open, will again ensure a strong competition.
SCT Logistics are the naming rights sponsor and they are in their seventh year as the naming rights sponsor, having being involved for the previous 2 years as sponsor of the prelude event. SCT Logistics operate a freight forwarding and distribution terminal in Parkes, while Epiroc Australia are also in their seventh year of sponsorship for the prelude event the Open 4 Ball Best Ball Stableford in both Scratch and Handicap divisions.
Griffins Leading Edge, through its electrical outlet in Parkes, will sponsor Sunday's 27 Hole B Grade Scratch title, having sponsored the event since 2019. Another long-time sponsor is TSG and Kooler Ice who are sponsoring the C Grade major event, an event played over the a less demanding 18 holes for the twenty fifth consecutive year.
D'Aquino's Liquor Merchants are also back as they will not only sponsor the trophies for the first Hole in One of the weekend, but also provide the Nearest the Pin awards in the three grades of Sunday's major event.
Renowned former local identity, John "Gidgie" Leister, has once again been honoured as his family will sponsor the trophy for the player who records the best handicap score in all grades over the initial 18 holes during Sunday's major event. Leister is a former President, Captain and Committee member of the Parkes club. He worked tirelessly to promote the Parkes club, along with countless hours on making the Parkes Open the event it is today.
The Veterans divisions will once again be sponsored by Asquith Golf Club and this year eligible veteran golfers will play for the "Keith Clark Memorial Trophy". The leading Scratch player will receive an appropriate trophy donated by that club, and local mayor Ken Keith OAM will once again donate the Handicap trophy.
Sydney "Supply Chain Specialists" Trueserv Pty Ltd will sponsor the Eagles Nest on the long Par 5, 7th Hole during Sunday's Open event. The hole is one that has ended many title hopes over the years given it is tree lined on both sides of the fairway with "out of bounds" all down the left side.
Meanwhile Casey Surveying & Design will sponsor the Long Drive competition in all three grades on the long Par 4, 8th Hole, as well as the overall Long Drive Championship to be played in conjunction with Saturday's prelude event.