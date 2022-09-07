Parkes Champion-Post

This year's Bathurst 1000 locks in 11.15am start time for Sunday, October 9

September 7 2022 - 11:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's edition of the Bathurst 1000 will start at 11.15am on Sunday, October 9.

IT'S the event where Craig Lowndes will make Supercars history and unlike last year, Bathurst 1000 fans won't have to wait until after midday for the endurance epic to begin.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.