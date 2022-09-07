Don't sleep on the Parkes Cobras.
The purple people eaters shocked the Western Premier League over the weekend as they took down many people's pre-season favourites, Bathurst 75s, in their 3v6 elimination finals game.
Advertisement
The Cobras didn't do it the easy way either. After 90 minutes, neither side had managed to get on the scoresheet, so another 30 minutes was needed.
It was 75s who broke the deadlock, which meant the underdogs had 15 minutes to jag one of their own.
"We went three at the back and threw everything at it and played as aggressively as possible," Parkes coach Meaghan Kempson said.
"The mindset was definitely to throw everything at it as we've got nothing to lose. They didn't want it to be the last 15 minutes of football for their season."
The Cobras got just what they were looking for as Cameron Kopp produced the equaliser, which meant penalties would now decide the game.
"I was overseas for the last month, so the boys have basically taken it upon themselves to do penalties at every training session as a way of getting out of some hard work," Kempson said with a smile.
"I joked to the other coach and said our boys have been working on these for the past month, just because I'd been away and they didn't really know what else to do at training.
"Going into that shootout I was quietly confident that our boys could get the job done. I told them to treat it like another training session."
The Cobras certainly delivered.
The visitors slotted home all four shots past the 75s keeper, while Parkes' shot-stopper - Ryan Dunn - managed two crucial shootout saves to see them progress to the next round of the finals and send 75s packing.
This was the first time all season that Parkes had managed a victory over their Bathurst counterpart, with Kempson all praise for her keeper.
"We looked at it like you've got to beat the best to win the comp and for us, 75s were the benchmark. So to get the result against them, it really opens up the pathway to the grand final," she said.
"Ryan Dunn has been exceptional for us this season. We actually have two goalkeepers who have been alternating, but an injury has meant Ryan is our permanent goalkeeper.
"He's such a confidence man, when he pulls off one save early in the game, you know that he's in for a big one and that's exactly what he did."
Parkes will now take on Barnstoneworth United in the next round.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.