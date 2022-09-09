Mayoral Message: Programs aplenty to support and encourage Parkes residents

Last week the NSW Government announced a $22 million investment to help make the Parkes/Peak Hill Water Supply Project a reality and to help future-proof the region's water supply.
This $61.7 million project will deliver 39km of new pipeline, 2 new pump stations, an upgraded Lachlan River pump station, 2 new pre-treatment plants and a new raw water dam at the Parkes Water Treatment Plant.
For more information and future updates, visit Parkes Shire Council's website.
Parkes Shire Council has been successful in securing $169,000 to improve road safety around four local schools in the Parkes Shire. The School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program has been jointly funded by the State and Commonwealth Governments.
The program is focused around improving safety around schools either through capital works upgrades and new installations or retrofitting of existing infrastructure. Schools included in this funding are Tullamore Central School, Parkes East Public School, Parkes Public School and Parkes High School. For more information, visit council's website.
Last week, along with Forbes Shire Council, Parkes Shire Council hosted a breakfast and civic reception at the Cooke Park Pavilion, honouring esteemed visiting guest, Mr Sun, Northparkes CMOC CEO and President.
Mayor Ken Keith OAM, Forbes Council Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance and Parkes Council General Manager Kent Boyd presented a special welcome gift to Mr Sun and Managing Director of Northparkes Mines, Jianjun Tian.
Applications for Parkes Shire Council's 2023 Cadetship, Apprenticeship and Traineeship (CAT) program are now open. Gain on-the-job experience and practical knowledge while working towards a nationally accredited qualification. If you are keen to start a career with Parkes Shire Council, please visit our careers page for more information and to apply. The roles available are for a 2023 start. Applications close 11pm Sunday, September 11.
Entries are now open for Parkes Shire Council's inaugural Biodiversity in Focus photography competition. This competition is open to all students across the Parkes Shire.
Cash prizes are up for grabs to students who submit the most creative and intriguing photos that feature native plants, fungi, animals, or vegetation assemblages found within our local government area. Entries close Wednesday, October 28. For more information visit council's website.
Council is hosting a free food organics workshop in partnership with NetWaste and NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
Food and garden waste accounts for almost half of the waste materials in an average Australian household's general waste bin. This material takes up limited landfill space and creates harmful greenhouse gases when it breaks down.
Join us for a free workshop on Tuesday, September 27 from 5:30pm-7pm at the Marramarra Makerspace. Tea, coffee and light refreshments will be provided for workshop participants.
Bookings are necessary for catering purposes. To reserve your spot, visit council's website.
'Love Your Leftovers' is an exciting initiative being undertaken by NetWaste Councils Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Orange, Forbes and Parkes, to help tackle the food waste crisis. The aim is to create a 'Love Your Leftovers' online recipe book that is inspired by the community for the community.
If you have a great recipe idea you would be willing to share, or even some practical ideas on reducing food waste, we would love to hear from you! To submit your recipes or ideas, visit council's website.
