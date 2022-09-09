Mayoral Message: Programs aplenty to support and encourage Parkes residents

Applications for Parkes Shire Council's 2023 Cadetship, Apprenticeship and Traineeship (CAT) program are now open. Gain on-the-job experience and practical knowledge while working towards a nationally accredited qualification. If you are keen to start a career with Parkes Shire Council, please visit our careers page for more information and to apply. The roles available are for a 2023 start. Applications close 11pm Sunday, September 11.

