Although a bit wet and slippery underfoot, it was great to see the Parkes Show on again. Country shows are a vitally important event which get much of the community coming together, and in Parkes that's been further facilitated for many of the town's residents benefiting from the half-day public holiday. With everything thrown at us over the past few years - Covid, mouse plague and floods, it's great that our calendar events can resume again and we can all enjoy together.