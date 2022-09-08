September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate Cancer is the #1 cancer for incidence, ahead of even bowel and breast cancers! Fellas don't wait for symptoms to get tested. These days, testing is simple and non-invasive; visit your GP and ask for a blood test - it's that simple. It could save your life. If you have symptoms, don't delay - see your doctor!
Ladies, the blokes in your lives could benefit from your encouragement, so please give them a gentle nudge to go and get tested. Men are notorious for ignoring health issues and burying their head in the sand, so women are critically important in supporting the men in their lives and ensuring they look after their health.
Last week I met with Heather Biega and Casey Ryan of PWM Advice in Orange, who, having seen my recent social media post about prostate cancer being less funded than other cancers which occur less in the population, were both inspired to raise money for prostate cancer research.
Heather and Casey, with support from Cancer Council, and no doubt other businesses and agencies who will jump onboard, are presently planning a fundraising event. I congratulate them for embarking on this initiative and I'll proudly support them. I will keep you all updated on their fundraising event as plans become firm.
Last week I celebrated my 50th birthday. This milestone birthday will trigger the delivery of a home bowel cancer test to be mailed to my home address, and every two years thereafter until the age of 74. Australia really is the lucky country, because we are one of very few nations which provides its citizens a free bowel cancer test.
The test is completely free, automatically mailed directly to your address, and easy to do in the comfort and privacy of your own home - so there should be no excuses not to do it. Last week I met with Fiona Markwick of NSW Cancer Council who shared with me some sobering facts, one of which is that less than 50% of all recipients actually complete their home bowel cancer test!
Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women, and it is more common in people over the age of 50, hence the test is sent out to people from this age. Approximately 17,000 Aussies are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year.
Ninety percent of bowel cancer cases can be successfully treated, and full recovery expected if detected early enough, which the home test can help to achieve - if people actually complete it.
If not for yourself, then at least do the test for your family - because they don't want to lose you to a premature and preventable death. I'll be doing my test, so I implore you all to do the same.
PARKES SHOW
Although a bit wet and slippery underfoot, it was great to see the Parkes Show on again. Country shows are a vitally important event which get much of the community coming together, and in Parkes that's been further facilitated for many of the town's residents benefiting from the half-day public holiday. With everything thrown at us over the past few years - Covid, mouse plague and floods, it's great that our calendar events can resume again and we can all enjoy together.
I was pleased to hear that construction on the showground's new pavilion will soon commence.
Over the past few years, I've have strongly supported the grants funding applications, which have finally been approved to enable this much-needed multi-purpose building to go ahead.
I look forward to seeing this infrastructure project completed and put to good use by the time next year's show comes around.
As many of you now know, I'm never backward in coming forward, especially when there's an opportunities to get hands-on and involved in activities. So, you won't be surprised that when I saw the mechanical bull at the show I thought I'd give it a crack. Although no real bull, it was still a challenge to hold on. It was good for a laugh, both for me and the onlookers! I hope you all had fun at the show, too.
