Parkes Champion-Post

State Matters | Member for Orange Phil Donato encourages men to test for prostate cancer

By Phil Donato
September 8 2022 - 1:20am
Orange MP Phil Donato met with Fiona Markwick (left) from NSW Cancer Council to promote cancer awareness and encourage people to complete the free Bowel Cancer Home Test Kit. Sadly less than 50 per cent of all recipients actually complete the test. Photo supplied

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate Cancer is the #1 cancer for incidence, ahead of even bowel and breast cancers! Fellas don't wait for symptoms to get tested. These days, testing is simple and non-invasive; visit your GP and ask for a blood test - it's that simple. It could save your life. If you have symptoms, don't delay - see your doctor!

