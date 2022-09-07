In the A grade scratch Anita Medcalf kept the pedal to the metal to take out yet another competition. It wasn't all one-way traffic with Kath Jeffress fighting hard all the way. Anita's total of 282 was credible in the conditions across the competition. Kath won the nett with 232 total. In B grade Jenny Hoy maintained her lead to take out the stroke event with a 310 total and Melissa Matthews won the nett on 240. In the C grade Sue Holman, with some coaching from Vinny Kelly, held on to win the stroke on 325 and was the only scratch winner to take out the nett as well on 235.