Club Championships
Saturday was the final round of the Terry Bros Furniture, Bedding and Floorcoverings Men's Club Championships for 2022. It was also the September Monthly Medal round sponsored by Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters with Terry Brothers being the day sponsor, and the culmination of the ladies championships for 2022. A pleasant spring day encouraged 96 golfers to participate with the leading 8 players in each grade seeded together so that made the golfers concentrate that little bit harder.
Advertisement
In A Grade Aaron Wilkie took a clear 7 stroke lead into the final round and enhanced his dominant form for this year with a 76 off the stick to beat home Jack Elliott with 77 on the day. Jack had been close to Aaron for 3 of the rounds but an 84 had cruelled his chances early on. Aaron totalled 302 for the championship and his consistent form also earnt him a spot in the Lachlan Valley side for the Country Championships later in the year. In the nett side Matt Lawryk, although only having a 79 nett on the final day hung on to win the overall across all grades.
In B grade Rod Kiley managed to hold onto the lead to the end although having his worst score for the 4 rounds. Playing alongside his nearest rival Geoff Leonard, Rod could only manage a 92 stroke score and that gave Geoff the opportunity to eat into the lead and by the end had whittled 3 strokes off but the gap was too big to close. In the overall nett score Rod also led Geoff home as they both played off 13 for the championships.
In C grade the final grouping of Mick Jeffress, Rob Lea, Garry Phipps and youngster Simon Hogan were expected to throw up the closest contest. With Mick and Rob going in as leaders, 1 in front of Garry and 2 in front of Simon all was set for a battle royale. Unfortunately, Mick and Garry couldn't sustain the concentration and it was left to Simon to chase down leader Rob which he did to take out the C grade. Simon also won the Junior and Schoolboy trophies for the year. Rob managed to keep the nett lead and finish in front of the field in C grade.
READ MORE:
In the Monthly Medal Aaron Wilkie won the A grade scratch but the A grade nett was picked up by Phil Bishop with a 72 nett in a tight finish.
In B grade Richard Hutchinson, in those Roosters colours again, won the scratch event with solid 82 4 shots in front of the holiday boy Alec Edwards. The nett event went to Richard again with his sizzling 67 the best of the day.
In C grade newcomer Jim O'Donoghue picked up his first major prize by taking out the scratch award and Victor Gaidzionis took out the nett with his 70 score on a countback.
The very competitive Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was taken out by Ben Howard on 26 putts and the Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Michael Lynch.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Finne Latu at 227cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th David Speakman at 160cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Jack Matthews at 190cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Luke Greenwood at 400cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Cameron Standen at 173cm, the Westlime 15th by Michael Thomas at 582cm and the Central West Glass 18th Peter Amor at 187cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Jack Matthews at 190cm this week.
Ball winners were - Matthew Clarke 71, Alec Edwards, Simon Hogan, Michael Lynch, Ben Howard, Scott Winter 72, Jake Thompson, Luke Greenwood, Aaron Huppatz 73, Andrew Bourke, Anthony Riach, Rob Lea 74.
The Ladies Championships reached the final round after having to abandon 1 round. The sponsors this year were Archewell Constructions, Mark Kelly, Lyn Davison, Parkes Services Club and ProKonnect.
In the A grade scratch Anita Medcalf kept the pedal to the metal to take out yet another competition. It wasn't all one-way traffic with Kath Jeffress fighting hard all the way. Anita's total of 282 was credible in the conditions across the competition. Kath won the nett with 232 total. In B grade Jenny Hoy maintained her lead to take out the stroke event with a 310 total and Melissa Matthews won the nett on 240. In the C grade Sue Holman, with some coaching from Vinny Kelly, held on to win the stroke on 325 and was the only scratch winner to take out the nett as well on 235.
This week is the Bob Smith Memorial Day 18 Hole and 9 Hole Medley Stableford Sponsored by the Smith Family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.