Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes golfers play final round of club championships with Aaron Wilkie scoring 302

By Peter Bristol
September 7 2022 - 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Riley, Matthew Sweatland, Craig Matthews and Scott Winter were among those taking part in the Parkes Golf Club Championships over the last month. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Club Championships

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.