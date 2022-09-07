A 34-year-old woman has been detected driving with a blood alcohol reading of .123 and with three children in the vehicle at Parkes.
Parkes Highway Patrol were conducting stationary random breath testing in Parkes at 8:30am on September 1.
The woman was directed to stop and submitted to testing, returning a positive result for alcohol.
In the vehicle at the time were three children aged under four, a NSW Police statement read.
Police conveyed the female to Parkes Police Station where she returned a breath analysis reading of .123, her P2 Provisional licence was suspended and she was charged with mid-range Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol.
Police said a Children at Risk notification was also generated with the Department of Communities and Justice.
In other emergency services news, on the same day, Parkes firefighters were called to a service station on the Newell Highway just north of the Parkes township following reports a vehicle was leaking fuel.
On arrival at 7.14pm crews found a driver had been attempting to fill up a van with gas.
"There was an issue with the van as when the nozzle was disconnected the van would leak gas," Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement.
"Crews in breathing apparatus released the nozzle and let the gas out while using a fog technique."
The area was rendered safe with the use of a gas detector.
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW said the van was able to continue on its journey as it was a dual fuel vehicle and was able to switch over to unleaded petrol.
