Jorja Simpson and her Under 17 teammates want to be part of Parkes' league tag history and Saturday will be their opportunity.
While they've gone through the regular season undefeated this year and beat Cabonne in the major semi-final 22-4 two weeks ago, they know the job isn't quite done yet.
Advertisement
On Saturday they'll face Cabonne again in the grand final in Grenfell.
Seventeen-year-old Jorja is the side's captain and the competition's leading try and point scorer with 27 tries and 112 points.
In fact all top three places on the points tally for league tag in the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League are occupied by Parkes players.
Elizabeth MacGregor, who is just 15, is second on 26 tries and 104 points, while 17-year-old Charli Robinson's 34 goals have earnt her 76 points and third place.
The girls said they're confident but not complacent, and know where their focus needs to be this weekend.
"We need to focus on doing new things - they (Cabonne) are learning how to read us," Elizabeth said.
"We've played them twice already and in the major semi-final, and they know who to defend against us."
Their hopes of reversing their 2019 result and that six players will move on next year are also major drivers.
"The girls made the grand final in 2019, they only lost one or two games but then lost the grand final," coach David Simpson said.
"What's really helped us (this season) is having good players in key positions and the more experienced girls helping the new girls.
"Their attacking ability is where their strength is. Their for and against was amazing - they had 360-plus points for and 28 against.
"Eighteen of those were in one game.
"Jorja and Liz have the best combination, they have set up so many tries for the team.
"They've got to defend well [in the grand final], we can score tries but we need to stop them scoring."
The girls have also attributed this year's success to how well they know one another and their great communication.
Advertisement
"We're all friends, we get along well and all play well together," Jorja said.
"We communicate easily and we've been playing long enough that we all know how each other plays," Charli added.
Their best game, they felt, was their first against Red Bend Catholic College earlier in the season.
And while it was a 40-0 scoreline, it wasn't about the points but rather in how well the team worked together.
"We played good that day, our plays were good and we wanted to beat them," Jorja said.
"Our structure was good, we had a goal we wanted to reach and we did," Charli added.
Advertisement
A highlight for this season was when Alice Bridger scored a try at home against Forbes.
"We set a goal at the start of the year for everyone to score a try," coach Simpson said.
"We get excited when a new girl scores a try," Elizabeth added.
"[Alice] caught it on the full on kick-off and ran 60m to score.
"I think we all were right behind her... We picked her up after she scored," she laughed.
The Parkes 17s league tag side consists of players aged 14 to 17 years.
Advertisement
Jorja's been playing the sport since she was 11 and Charli and Elizabeth have been involved for about four years.
The trio have also spent their Sunday's this season playing for the Spacecats in the seniors and plan to continue doing so into the future.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Advertisement
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.