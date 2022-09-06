Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Parkes' undefeated 17s aim to continue their winning ways in the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League league tag grand final

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:21am, first published September 6 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charli Robinson (17), Elizabeth MacGregor (15) and captain Jorja Simpson (17) are aiming to continue their undefeated run and be part of history by coming home with the 2022 premiership. Picture by Christine Little

Jorja Simpson and her Under 17 teammates want to be part of Parkes' league tag history and Saturday will be their opportunity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.