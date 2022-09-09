Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17 League Tag take on Cabonne in the grand final on Saturday in Grenfell.
The girls had this week off after a victorious win against Cabonne last weekend.
The girls have continuously put all their effort and time into their games and training sessions, and it has definitely shown this season with them being on top of the ladder with 28 points before the finals began.
Good luck girls in the grand final.
Before Saturday's game, get to know your Under 17 league tag players below.
There are also four other Parkes junior rugby league teams into their grand finals. Read more:
Position - Fullback
Liz has been so consistent this year both in attack and defence. Can score a try from anywhere. Competition's 2nd top try scorer for the year. One of the most dangerous ball runners in the comp.
Position - Wing
First year up in the 17s and isn't out of place. Very quiet on and off the field but a great tagger and deceptive in attack.
Position - Centre
Has taken her game to a new level this year. A quiet achiever who is extremely reliable. Bronte also plays for the Spacecats on a Sunday. Works hard every game. Great girl on and off the field.
Position - Centre
Jemima doesn't say too much but lets her actions do the talking. Another player in her first year of 17s. Consistently saves us out wide with her great tagging.
Position - Wing
This is Alice's first year of tag, not that you can tell. She has great hands and a good tagger. Loves playing in the middle when she can.
Position - Five Eight
Jorj has great awareness and dynamite acceleration. A Spacecats player on Sunday, Jorj is super competitive. She is the competition's top try scorer in juniors and seniors. Pretty decent defender too.
Position - Half
Charli is a workhorse on the field, from organising to kicking and tagging, her game this year has improved so much. Another Spacecats player. Also our awesome goal kicker.
Position - Forward
Ella is another who plays Spacecats on a Sunday. This has improved her game out of sight and her seen her move closer to the action. Very dangerous in attack and defence.
Position - Dummy half
Tyra is a hard worker in the middle, she is a fantastic team player who doesn't stop trying. Great tagger and plays some good eyes-up footy.
Position - Forward
This is easily Izzy's best season. She is one of the best middle forwards in the competition, a great team player who keeps everyone entertained.
Position - Forward
Good talker on the field, has improved her game over the years. A great team player to have on your team who will be there to make the needed tags.
Position - Wing/Centre
Another first-year player. Can slot into most positions on the field as she is a great defender.
Position - Wing/Centre
Olive is very versatile and can play nearly anywhere. She is a great defender who can also find the try line.
Position - Forward
After a couple of years' break Jaz has returned and it's like she didn't leave. A great defender who can score tries and kick goals.
Position - Dummy half/Fullback
Plays up from the junior team when needed. Can fill in many positions, a future superstar.
Position - Half/Centre
Another that plays up from the 14s who is also a gun. Has a big future in football.
