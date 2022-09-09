Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Under 17s League Tag take on Cabonne in grand final

By Contributed
Updated September 9 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing Under 17s League Tag, who are undefeated, plan to keep that momentum going into the grand final against Cabonne this Saturday in Grenfell. Picture supplied

Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17 League Tag take on Cabonne in the grand final on Saturday in Grenfell.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.