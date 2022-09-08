Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Under 14s eye-off 2022 junior rugby league title

By Contributed
September 8 2022 - 2:00am
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design Under 14s head into this weekend's grand final in Grenfell full of confidence after two grinding wins in recent weeks. Picture supplied

Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s head into this weekend's grand final full of confidence after two grinding wins against Condobolin and Forbes. The extra time thriller at Pioneer Oval was one of the most outstanding games of rugby league of any age group in years according to supporters from a number of clubs who were fortunate enough to be there. The result could have gone either way, but the Spacemen keep finding a way to win.

