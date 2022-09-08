Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s head into this weekend's grand final full of confidence after two grinding wins against Condobolin and Forbes. The extra time thriller at Pioneer Oval was one of the most outstanding games of rugby league of any age group in years according to supporters from a number of clubs who were fortunate enough to be there. The result could have gone either way, but the Spacemen keep finding a way to win.
A very large playing group has meant a constant rotation and the implementation of a roster, which has affected the team's combinations at times, but has also given some boys valuable game time and experience.
We have played less games this year due to the lopsided draw and a game abandoned due to rain, but scored the most points and had the best defensive average in the competition. Our formations have been a work-in-progress all season, and we have asked a lot of our boys, with the training sessions deliberately putting them out of their comfort zones. They have all responded in a positive manner and are a great bunch of young men.
Win, lose or draw the Spacemen are in good hands going forward, with plenty of future first graders in this squad. Mitch and I are proud of this group and even prouder to be their coaches.
Before Saturday's game, get to know your Under 14 players below.
There are also four other Parkes junior rugby league teams into their grand finals. Read more below and here:
#1 Oakley Fliedner (captain)
Oak has been outstanding all season, with his kick return the best in the competition. He often moves into lock or centre midway through the game and relishes the tough stuff, running strong lines and shutting down his channel with great defence. A great young man, well respected by his teammates and the coaches.
#2 George Thomas
Very tough and versatile kid, able to mix it in the middle and very safe out wide. In his first year of 14s and has really found his confidence in recent weeks.
#3 Harry Turner
Mr reliable has not made an error all season. Safe with the ball and a great defensive player, Harry is a player who does the little things right every time. A pleasure to coach.
#4 Riley Cronin
A terrier in defence and loves running a hard line into the opposition. A very underrated attacking player who scored an amazing try with a leaping/diving catch to send us to the grand final. His old man won the 14s in 1988 with Trundle, hopefully history repeats.
#5 Leo Monkerud
A surprisingly strong kid who has pace to burn. A confidence player, if he gets an early touch his opponents are in for a tough day. Unbeaten at sock wrestling at training.
#6 Triston Ross
On his day he is untouchable, with his running game the best in the business. Great kicking and defence compliment his game and has a great combination with Oakley Fliedner at fullback. If he fires, look out Forbes. A real talent.
#7 Rhys Thompson
Good talker who gets the team around the paddock with a nice short passing game. Building a good combination with his right edge. One of four kids I've coached this year whose grandfathers I have played with. Feeling very old.
#8 Slade Moore
Powerful front rower who loves the contact. Hurts the opposition when he runs the ball and always carries three or four players with him. His go-forward is vital. Slade would have loved the 80s.
#9 Taj Lovett
Brilliant dummy half. Outstanding passing game, a very dangerous runner of the ball and a great defender. Has been consistently our best player.
#10 Ryan Cox
Heart and soul of the team, both at training and on the field. Strong running game with a brutal tackling style. A very aggressive player who works hard for his team. Coxy is another who would have loved playing in the 80s.
#11 Hayden Lamond
New to the game, our left edge second rower has been a real find. Very quick and always breaks the first tackle. Alongside with his centre partner Harry Turner, the left side has been as safe as a bank.
#12 Tomas Scally
Our right edge second rower is an axe. Hits hard in defence and runs great lines. A passionate player who has been sin-binned and suspended this year, so fair to say, the coach is a fan.
#13 Lachlan Thomas
Mr fix-it, has all the skills. Moved from half to cover injuries and alternates between lock and dummy half. He has hit some form over the past month and provides us with four ball playing options in attack. A very good footballer.
#14 Cody Newman
Cody has been a rock this season. Very reliable, runs hard and often. His work in the middle this season had been first class. Outstanding front on defender. He is a sponge at training, wanting to learn and improve with each passing game.
#15 Angus MacGregor
Our pocket tank. Everything he does is effort and energy. Hard to tackle and a great worker in defence, and hard to beat at sock wrestling at training.
#16 Bill Mahon
Does all the little things right. Plays backrow and runs great lines and is a great one-on-one defender.
#17 Sonny MacGregor
A late season shoulder injury has seen Sonny miss our last month, but we're hoping he will be right for Saturday. Plays lock but can cover the middle and the centres equally well. An outstanding player in both codes, who worries the opposition and lifts his teammates with his presence.
#18 Ollie Hayes
Ollie was away during the middle of the season but has improved with every game since his return. Plays as an outside back but handles the tough stuff.
#19 Ryan Whitney
Ryan has overcome some nervous moments early in the season to finish the season full of confidence. Puts his body on the line with some tough runs off his own line. Both coaches are proud of his development.
#20 Logan Roberts
A middle forward in his first year of 14s, Logan's confidence and fitness have improved out of sight. A great development year for him, looking for his continued improvement next year. I'm proud of how far he has come, but not as proud as his dad is.
#21 Spencer McGuire
Spencer is new to the game and has slowly found his feet. His confidence and running game are on the way up, and his defence has been great in recent games. Looking forward to seeing him back next year.
#22 Kasey Ehsman
A smart kid, Kasey has learnt a lot and knows all our plays inside out. He has really improved his dummy half play. He has another year in the 14s and can make the number 9 jumper his own next season.
#23 Hugh MacGregor
"Humphrey" suffered a broken hand playing rugby and has missed a bit of footy. A versatile player, able to play in the middle or on the edges, he also has another year of 14s.
#24 Matthew Skinner
Matt has played most of the year on the wing and has also suffered a late-season injury. He has started coming in looking for work and is a much stronger player than the beginning of the year.
#25 Ethan Moran
Ethan badly broke his arm and has missed the second half of the season. It was his first year of footy, but you wouldn't have known. Big, strong, and keen to learn, each game saw a massive improvement and his impact from the interchange bench was sorely missed.
#26 Linc James
Sadly, Linc didn't finish the season, but learnt a lot. Hope to see him back with the Spacemen next year.
#27 Assistant coach Mitch Roberts
I can't thank Mitch enough for his help this year. He has been great to bounce ideas off and provides some great honest feedback. A great person and a good mate, we all appreciate your time and effort.
Thanks to all our supporters, sponsors, committee members and parents. A big thanks to those who assisted at training, especially Brad Monkerud, Fred Edwards, and Ben McGregor.
