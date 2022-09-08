Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes U14 League Tag Whites face Forbes Black in grand final

By Contributed
Updated September 8 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag White take on Forbes Black in the grand final this Saturday, after a very close 2-point victory over a strong Parkes Blue last weekend. Picture supplied

Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag White take on Forbes Black in the grand final on Saturday after a very close 2-point lead against Parkes Blue last weekend. After massive numbers registered in the U14s League tag age group the club decided to split the team into two teams, Whites, and Blues. It was a privilege seeing both Parkes U14s make it this far into the finals and it's not easy having to play your friends for a spot in the GF.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.