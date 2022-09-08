Grace Milne placed a beautiful kick from the tee, where it landed 30 metres from Blue's try line than bounced out, making it Parkes White ball. Grace Milne off loaded the ball to Meg Mahon who put the ball down over the line for a much-needed try for Parkes White, the conversion unsuccessful. Another penalty for Parkes White, Grace Milne taped the ball and passed to Jade Coulston who was in for a try. The score was 14-all. Grace Milne kicks the conversion, adding the 2-points for Parkes White to win the game 16-14.