Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League Tag White take on Forbes Black in the grand final on Saturday after a very close 2-point lead against Parkes Blue last weekend. After massive numbers registered in the U14s League tag age group the club decided to split the team into two teams, Whites, and Blues. It was a privilege seeing both Parkes U14s make it this far into the finals and it's not easy having to play your friends for a spot in the GF.
Parkes Blues were first to put points on the board after Grace MacGregor scored from a runaway try with Piper White successful with the conversion.
Both teams fought hard, working the ball back and forth. A penalty to Parkes White 20 metres out gave Grace Milne the opportunity to cross through the defence and over the line for a try and converted her own goal. Grace MacGregor hit back for the blues scoring another 2 tries, taking the score to 14-6, Blue's way at half time.
Grace Milne placed a beautiful kick from the tee, where it landed 30 metres from Blue's try line than bounced out, making it Parkes White ball. Grace Milne off loaded the ball to Meg Mahon who put the ball down over the line for a much-needed try for Parkes White, the conversion unsuccessful. Another penalty for Parkes White, Grace Milne taped the ball and passed to Jade Coulston who was in for a try. The score was 14-all. Grace Milne kicks the conversion, adding the 2-points for Parkes White to win the game 16-14.
Message from the coach: We wanted to thank Jenni Mahon for being our first aid officer all season, the girls really appreciate it. We would also like to thank Simone Lewis for doing our write-up for the paper each week, this has been a big help and to Erin Hando for putting all the Parkes teams write-ups in the paper each week.
We want to wish the girls the best of luck next week, they have worked so hard and improved each week. They should be very proud of their efforts throughout the season. Best of luck girls!
Before Saturday's game, get to know your Under 14 League Tag Whites players below.
There are also four other Parkes junior rugby league teams into their grand finals. Read more below and here:
#1 Grace Milne
Starting age: 9. Best footy moment: Scoring the winning try against Forbes White in the first round of the finals and making the grand final. Favourite team: Cronulla Sharks. Favourite player: Blayke Brailey.
#2 Kasey Morgan
Starting age: 11. Best footy moment: Playing against Grenfell when Grace Milne ran through a gap, and I followed her, and she passed me the ball and I scored a try, and meeting lots of girls. Favourite team: Dragons. Favourite player: Zac Lomax.
#3 Mackenzie Duff
Starting age: 7. Best footy moment: Playing the last game (semi-final) and making it through to the grand final. Favourite team: Panthers. Favourite player: Nathan Cleary.
#4 Jessica Morgan
Starting age: 13. Best footy moment: Making it to the grand final and playing with a great group of girls. Favourite team: Dragons. Favourite player: Ben Hunt.
#5 Haylee Lewis
Starting age: 11. Best footy moment: Playing at night against Parkes Blue at Pioneer Oval. Favourite team: Dragons. Favourite player: Tariq Sims.
#6 Zahra Ellis
Starting age: 12. Best footy moment: Scoring a try against Red Bend, then making a break after taking a catch straight from the kick-off and getting 10 metres off the try line. Favourite team: Canberra Raiders. Favourite player: Josh Papalii (Big Papa).
#7 Corby Fliedner
Starting age: 6. Best footy moment: Playing against West Wyalong, running the ball and about to get tagged, offloaded to Emma Hando who was running outside of me, and Emma was able to score. Favourite team: Panthers. Favourite player: Stephen Crichton.
#8 Ella Jablonskis
Starting age: 12. Best footy moment: Versing Forbes White, 10 metres from their line, Leni Constable running the ball, I saw a gap and called for it, and got the try. Not even 5 minutes later, I called for the ball and got a try right under the posts. Favourite team: Panthers. Favourite player: Isaah Yeo.
#9 Hayley Arrow
Starting age: 8. Best footy moment: Making it to the grand final. Favourite team: Rabbitohs. Favourite player: Latrell Mitchell.
#10 Meg Mahon
Starting age: 11. Best footy moment: Scoring a try in the semi-final and making it to the grand-final this year. Favourite team: Roosters. Favourite player: Victor Radley.
Chloe Budd #11
Starting age: 11. Best footy moment: Making it to the grand final and having fun with my friends. Favourite team: Cronulla Sharks. Favourite player: Nicho Hines.
#12 Jade Coulston
Starting age: 8. Best footy moment: The talks that we have just before the games start, it gets us all excited for each game. Favourite team: Rabbitohs. Favourite player: Latrell Mitchell.
#13 Kailen (Mim) Butt
Starting age: Played tackle at age 12 and started playing league tag at age 13. Best footy moment: Scoring a 60 metre try from an offload and fending off two boys when playing tackle footy. Last year it was when I ran the length of the field and stepped Timmy Dukes (Forbes Black) and scored a try under the post. I also love kicking conversions. Favourite team: Rabbitohs. Favourite player: Damien Cook.
#14 Leah Haywood
Starting age: 8. Best footy moment: When I got to convert a try. Favourite team: Rabbitohs. Favourite player: Sam Burgess.
#15 Katie Galvin
Starting age: 12. Best footy moment: Making it to the grand final. Favourite team: Panthers. Favourite player: Nathan Cleary.
#17 Grace Fernando
Starting age: 10. Best footy moment: When I scored my first try last year and making it to the grand finals. Favourite team: Parramatta. Favourite player: Junior Paulo.
#18 Izzy O'Bryan
Starting age: 12 (first year of footy this year). Best footy moment: Making it to the grand final with a great bunch of girls. Favourite team: Bulldogs. Favourite player: Adam Elliott.
#19 Emma Hando
Starting age: 10. Best footy moment: Scoring a try and playing with a great bunch of girls this year, and making it to the grand final. Favourite team: Panthers. Favourite player: Izack Tago.
#20 Leni Constable
Starting age: 12. Best footy moment: Scoring a hat-trick in my first ever game. Favourite team: Rabbitohs. Favourite player: Cameron Murray.
#Coach Stu Duff
Best moment: Everything about this season has been good, really enjoying it. Favourite team: Broncos. Favourite player: Kotani Staggs.
#Coach Bobbie Fliedner
Best moment: Just getting to know the girls over the season, watching them improve each week. It has been nice to see them work as a team, with the older girls supporting the younger girls. Favourite team: Panthers. Favourite player: Oakley and Corby Fliedner and of course all of U14s Parkes White.
